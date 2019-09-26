Evans commits ‘long-term’ future to Jaguar

Mitch Evans has committed his future to Panasonic Jaguar Racing after signing a ‘multi-year’ deal with the team.

The New Zealander has driven for Jaguar in Formula E since their return to motorsport in 2016, and has continually impressed.

He comfortably outperformed Adam Carroll in their debut season, before then out-qualifying and outscoring former series champion Nelson Piquet Jr this year and last.

Evans also achieved the team’s first podium, and in Berlin this year secured their first win as well.

Speaking about the deal Team Director James Barclay described Evans as an ‘integral’ part of the team.

Barclay said, “We are delighted that Mitch has committed his future to Panasonic Jaguar Racing and will remain an integral part of the team for the foreseeable future.

“We have grown together in the last three seasons and developed into a winning team capable of fighting at the front of this highly competitive championship. Together we look forward to writing the next chapter of Jaguar Racing’s history.”

Evans himself said he was delighted with his new contract, saying that he wants to achieve more with the team.

He said, “I’m really happy to be staying with the team for a fourth season. I have had a taste for victory driving for Panasonic Jaguar Racing now all I want is more!

“The team is getting stronger and I feel at home here. I’m determined to push forward with Panasonic Jaguar Racing, building on last season’s success as we hunt down more points, podiums and wins.”

Jaguar are still to announce their second driver for the 2019-20 season.

Alex Lynn completed the second half of last season for the team, but James Calado is rumoured to be at the top of Jaguar’s list.