Green Snatches Pole Position at the Nürburgring as Rast Closes in on the Championship

Jamie Green will start the second DTM Series race at the Nürburgring from pole position after snatching the fastest time from team-mate René Rast in the dying moments.

With title rival Nico Müller only qualifying in fourteenth, Rast can claim his second DTM title today if he outscores the Swiss-man by seven points.

Championship outsider Marco Wittmann is out of contention, with the two points for second on the grid putting Rast 82 points ahead with 81 to play for.

It was a tight session was less than a second covering sixteen drivers.

When running got underway it was Rast who was the early pace setter as the drivers got a feel for the track.

As they got to grips the times started rapidly dropping with provisional pole swapping hands many times.

With the drivers heading into the pits at the half way point it was Rast who was once again the fastest on track.

The track remained empty until seven minutes to go as the field headed back onto the track – all bar Paul di Resta who had an issue with his R-Motorsport Aston Martin and was unable to set a time.

Lap times remained unchanged until less than a minute to go as the drivers started pumping in their quick laps.

It looked as though Rast had pole in his hands but Green pipped him at the death for his second pole of the season.

Rockenfeller claimed third but is under investigation for crossing the white lane on pit exit.

It is an all Audi top six with Robin Frijns in fourth ahead of Jonathan Aberdein and Loïc Duval.

Timo Glock was the best placed non-Audi in seventh with BMW team-mate Wittmann alongside.

Three more BMW drivers line up behind them with Bruno Spengler and Sheldon van der Linde and Philipp Eng in ninth, tenth and eleventh.

Pietro Fittipaldi is twelfth ahead of Joel Eriksson.

Müller starts from fourteenth and has a lot of work to do if he is going to keep his championship hopes alive.

Ferdinand Habsburg and Dani Juncadella are fifteenth and sixteenth ahead of team-mates Jake Dennis and di Resta.

The race gets underway at 13:30 local time, with Rast setting his sights on the title.

2019 DTM Series: Nürburgring – Qualifying Two