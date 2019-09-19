Jordan closes championship gap with race win at Knockhill

Andrew Jordan recorded his sixth win of the 2019 Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship season, putting him within ten points of the championship lead.

With his West Surrey Racing team-mate Colin Turkington leading the way in the standings, Jordan headed north to Knockhill intending to close the gap to the top in his BMW 330i M Sport.

Jordan managed to secure a second-row start despite being up against it with additional ballast on his car due to his championship position.

The first race saw the former champion take second place behind home hero Rory Butcher, but it was in the second race that Jordan would get the advantage, jumping ahead of the Honda at the start of the race, and not looking back until the chequered flag dropped, racing to his sixth win of the season.

While the win added points to Jordan’s championship bid, he was aided by Turkington failing to secure any points due to a spin, the championship gap closed to four points for the start of the third race of the weekend.

Unfortunately, Jordan was unable to maximise his efforts in the final race, ending up in the gravel at the chicane after taking avoiding action from a spinning Senna Proctor in front of him.

Despite Jordan not finishing the race, Turkington could only muster tenth place and six points; as a result, leaving Jordan twenty points closer in the championship battle by the end of the weekend.

“Obviously it could have been better with what happened in race three, but the first two races were great and have allowed me to bring the gap to Colin right down,” said Jordan.

“The car was really strong, as it has been from the moment we hit the track in practice – we haven’t had to do a great deal to it. To now have six wins, which equals the most I have secured in a season, is fantastic.

“With Dan Cammish close behind, it’s all to fight for going forward, and the aim for me is to keep winning races and scoring points. I’m going to focus on myself because I can’t control what other people are doing, but I think we will be strong when we get to Silverstone and Brands Hatch for the final two rounds.

“It’s time to put the pressure on and do what I can to try and secure a second title.”

The Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship heads to Silverstone for the penultimate round on 28/29 September.