BTCC

Mark Blundell – “I’m hoping to keep the momentum rolling into Silverstone”

by Vince Pettit
Credit: BTCC / Jakob Ebrey Photography

Mark Blundell heads back to familiar ground for the next round of the Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship this weekend as the series reaches its penultimate round at Silverstone.

Last time out at Knockhill, Blundell took the Trade Price Cars Racing Audi S3 Saloon into the top twenty on his circuit debut. It’s been a tough year for the former Formula 1 driver as he headed into the year with no front-wheel-drive experience and no pre-season testing.

As the season has progressed, Blundell has become more comfortable with the car; He is now relishing the chance to take on the National layout at Silverstone, despite not having any experience of the configuration.

“On the back of a successful trip up north to Knockhill,” said Blundell. “I’m hoping to keep the momentum rolling into Silverstone this weekend. 

“Silverstone is always a special circuit to race at so I’ve been looking forward to this round all year. 

“The support is always fantastic, and the racing is always blockbuster. Hopefully, I can get myself up into the middle field this weekend and try to snatch a few more points before the end of the year.”

Vince Pettit

