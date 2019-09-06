Nissan retain Buemi and Rowland for 2019-20 ABB FIA Formula E campaign

Nissan e. dams have officially confirmed today that 2015-16 FIA Formula E Champion Sebastien Buemi and podium finisher Oliver Rowland will once again race for the Japanese manufacturer outfit in the 2019-20 ABB FIA Formula E Championship.

The duo will once again champion Nissan’s zero-emission vehicle technology during the sixth season of the all-electric street racing series after a successful debut campaign for both Nissan and Rowland into the series.

Rowland secured three poles and two podiums on his way to end his first full-season in the championship in tenth place after a spirited first season in Formula E. He finished last season as the top rookie and will take that confidence into his second season in the series.

Following today’s announcement that he would be racing for Nissan again for the forthcoming campaign, Rowland said, “My first season with Seb was terrific. I learned a lot from him. I hope we can both push each other and push the team more.

“I’ll also have a lot more time to prepare and work with the team to understand how to get the car even more to my liking. I think it’ll make a big difference. I want to be even more competitive this season and start winning races.”

And while the Yorkshire-born racer had a tremendous run during the middle part of last season, the Swiss star ended the season on a high and won Nissan’s first Formula E race in New York City on his way to end last season second in the points standings. Buemi’s win has reaffirmed the Swiss as the most successful driver so far in Formula E with 13 wins, 14 pole positions and seven fastest laps to his name after just five racing seasons.

He will be looking forward to the battle with his British team-mate and will be aiming to push Jean-Eric Vergne and DS Techeetah for the title in just the team’s second Formula E campaign. The Swiss racer said following the announcement that:

“Having Oliver return as my teammate will be great. Continuity is important; we already have a year of experience working together, so that will be a huge help. Oliver was very strong last year. I want to beat him, but we need both drivers to be fast to help drive the team forward. Having a fast teammate makes me a better driver.”

But both of them brought an awful lot to the squad last year and will hope to be in with a chance of winning both championships this season. Hence, Nissan qualified for every Super Pole session and set a record for 16 Super Pole appearances for Buemi and Rowland combined throughout the season. The Japanese outfit will now be determined to convert that out-and-out speed into results this season.

Nissan will hope that the 2019-20 Formula E season will be equally successful with the season kicking off at Riyadh in Saudi Arabia on 22-23 November with a season-opening double-header. The season’s calendar then continues on to Santiago, Mexico City, Hong Kong, Rome, Paris, Seoul, Berlin and New York City before concluding with another double-header to cap off the campaign at the ExCel Arena in London on 25-26 July 2020.

Nissan became the first Jappanese manufacturer in Formula E last season by partnering championship-winning outfit under Renault, e. dams. While it has taken some time for the two brands to achieve results, there is a huge sense of optimism heding into their second season.

And like Renault, Nissan isexcited to share its zero-emission technology with racing fans worldwide, using Formula E as a testbed for future automotive technologies for its consumers.

Their new and updated package for season six will act as a crucial platform in the coming years ahead with energy management at the heart of the upcoming year’s racing.

During every minute of caution periods this season, 1 KW of energy will be taken away from the drivers available energy bank in a bid to make energy-saving at the heart of racing this season.

Now with Rowland and Buemi on-board for another campaign, have Nissan got the numbers right for a successful campaign?