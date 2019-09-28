PREVIEW: 2019 British Touring Car Championship – Silverstone

The British Touring Car Championship returns this weekend with another bumper weekend of action as the end of season looms and the Drivers Championship battle will continue into Silverstone.

The Northamptonshire circuit is the penultimate weekend of tin-top action and it is where seasons can be won and lost.

Andrew Jordan had a consistent weekend last time out at Knockhill and is only 10 points away now from Colin Turkington who will hope for a good weekend this time out which will put his fate almost into his own hands going into the final weekend of the season.

Two drivers in particular though cannot be counted out in the form of Dan Cammish and Josh Cook, both have had a brilliant past few weekends capitalising on some inconsistency from both Team BMW drivers.

Cook in particular brought himself close to Cammish with him finishing second in Race Three at Knockhill just behind first time winner Jake Hill.

Cammish sits only one point behind Andrew Jordan while Cook sits 19 points behind Cammish himself meaning these two as well as the aforementioned Team BMW pairing should be looked out for this weekend.

Sam Tordoff, Tom Ingram and Aiden Moffat were the winners 12 months ago and in the case of Ingram he will likely be strong again. Dan Cammish and Tom Chilton also performed well last year and so could be up there again.

Overall it could be an interesting weekend with multiple drivers still involved in the running in all championships and by the end of it, we will be clearer in terms of who will be fighting for the Drivers’ title come Brands Hatch in a few weeks time.

British Touring Car Championship Standings after Knockhill (R24)