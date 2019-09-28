BTCC

PREVIEW: 2019 British Touring Car Championship – Silverstone

by Samuel Gill
Jakob Ebrey Photography
Dan Cammish (GBR) Team Dynamics Honda Civic

The British Touring Car Championship returns this weekend with another bumper weekend of action as the end of season looms and the Drivers Championship battle will continue into Silverstone.

The Northamptonshire circuit is the penultimate weekend of tin-top action and it is where seasons can be won and lost.

Andrew Jordan had a consistent weekend last time out at Knockhill and is only 10 points away now from Colin Turkington who will hope for a good weekend this time out which will put his fate almost into his own hands going into the final weekend of the season.

Two drivers in particular though cannot be counted out in the form of Dan Cammish and Josh Cook, both have had a brilliant past few weekends capitalising on some inconsistency from both Team BMW drivers.

Cook in particular brought himself close to Cammish with him finishing second in Race Three at Knockhill just behind first time winner Jake Hill.

Cammish sits only one point behind Andrew Jordan while Cook sits 19 points behind Cammish himself meaning these two as well as the aforementioned Team BMW pairing should be looked out for this weekend.

Sam Tordoff, Tom Ingram and Aiden Moffat were the winners 12 months ago and in the case of Ingram he will likely be strong again. Dan Cammish and Tom Chilton also performed well last year and so could be up there again.

Overall it could be an interesting weekend with multiple drivers still involved in the running in all championships and by the end of it, we will be clearer in terms of who will be fighting for the Drivers’ title come Brands Hatch in a few weeks time.

British Touring Car Championship Standings after Knockhill (R24)

1Colin TURKINGTONTeam BMW268
2Andrew JORDANBMW Pirtek Racing258
3Dan CAMMISHHalfords Yuasa Racing257
4Josh COOKBTC Racing238
5Rory BUTCHERCobra Sport AmD AutoAid/RCIB Insurance227
6Tom INGRAMTeam Toyota GB with Ginsters194
7Ashley SUTTONAdrian Flux Subaru Racing183
8Matt NEALHalfords Yuasa Racing174
9Jason PLATOSterling Insurance with Power Maxed Racing163
10Tom CHILTONTeam Shredded Wheat Racing with Gallagher156
11Sam TORDOFFCobra Sport AmD AutoAid/RCIB Insurance147
12Adam MORGANMac Tools with Ciceley Motorsport140
13Tom OLIPHANTTeam BMW137
14Jake HILLTradePriceCars.com121
15Rob COLLARDSterling Insurance with Power Maxed Racing113
16Chris SMILEYBTC Racing107
17Stephen JELLEYTeam Parker Racing84
18Aiden MOFFATLaser Tools Racing63
19Ollie JACKSONTeam Shredded Wheat Racing with Gallagher55
20Senna PROCTORAdrian Flux Subaru Racing43
21Bobby THOMPSONGKR Scaffolding with Autobrite Direct25
22Matt SIMPSONSimpson Racing24
23Jack GOFFRCIB Insurance with Fox Transport18
24Michael CREESGKR Scaffolding with Autobrite Direct4
25Daniel ROWBOTTOMCataclean Racing with Ciceley Motorsport4
26Carl BOARDLEYRCIB Insurance with Fox Transport3
27Mark BLUNDELLTradePriceCars.com2
28Sam OSBORNEExcelr8 Motorsport2
29Mike BUSHELLCobra Sport AmD AutoAid/RCIB Insurance1
30Nic HAMILTONROKiT Racing with Motorbase0
31Rob SMITHExcelr8 Motorsport0

Samuel Gill

