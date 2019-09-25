PREVIEW: British F4 – Silverstone

As we enter the final six rounds of the 2019 F4 British Championship certified by FIA – powered by Ford EcoBoost, the title battle has never been so close.

With 150 points left to fight for, there are still seven drivers with a mathematical chance of becoming this year’s champion. Carlin’s Zane Maloney heads that battle, followed by Sebastian Alvarez, Josh Skelton, Louis Foster, Bart Horsten, Carter Williams and Luke Browning.

But expect that shortlist to be whittled down as the Silverstone weekend progresses. Browning, for all his and Richardson Racing’s might, only have a 1.5-point surplus on the championship leader as the seventh driver still in with a chance. With that, he’d need to win all six races and hope that those ahead of him fail to score, a tall order indeed.

However, crazy things often happen in this championship, that’s part of its foundations as the most competitive regional F4 series in the world.

Maloney holds a lead of 15 points against Alvarez after a tricky weekend in Knockhill. That means this coming weekend has the potential to be the pivotal moment in this year’s championship.

A single mistake, error, mechanical fault or penalty could have the most serious of consequences. You have to be in it to win it and all seven of these young hopefuls will want to make sure they’re at the front of the pack.

Double R Racing stand a very good chance of sealing the Teams Cup for a second, successive year as they sit 120 points clear atop the table from nearest rivals JHR Developments. Every point Alvarez, Foster and Reema Juffali can muster will still go a long way to securing that title.

For JHR, they’ll be pushing hard to give Skelton, Williams and Alex Walker the best chance possible to overhaul the deficit.

Away from the championship battles, there are still six races left to go and a plethora of drivers fighting ruthlessly to get the best results possible out of them.

Horsten’s Arden team-mates Tommy Foster and Alex Connor will no doubt give it their all to snatch some valuable results across the weekend whilst Abbie Munro will embark on her second weekend in the series and look to further settle herself in the championship.

Elsewhere, Fortec will introduce a new driver into the fold, increasing their efforts to a three-car team as decorated karting ace Chris Lulham makes his debut in the series on a one-round deal with the team, partnering Roberto Faria and Mariano Martinez.

The forecast for Sunday suggests that things might get a bit soggy, which will throw another challenge towards the drivers. We’ll find out who’s in fine fettle when qualifying gets underway at 10:55 on Saturday morning.