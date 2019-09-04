World RX: Larsson Returns; Latvia Entry List Revealed

The 2019 FIA World Rallycross Championship is nearing to its climax with just two rounds remaining. Incredibly, only two points split the top three in the drivers’ championship with Andreas Bakkerud leading the way ahead of Timmy and Kevin Hansen.

To add to the ever-increasing pressure, two brilliant wildcard drivers are on the entry list for Latvia next weekend, both could cause problems for the championship contenders.

Robin Larsson is a massive danger and if his form in this year’s FIA European Rallycross Championship is to go by, he could upset the whole field and find himself battling for the podium spots or at the very least fighting the likes of Bakkerud and the Hansen brothers in the qualifying races.

Many people wanted to see Larsson back in the World RX field because he is very quick and his driving style is exciting too. Some of his lap times and race times in the European Rallycross Championship at various events this year, have been good enough to match the very best in the World RX.

Last time out, Larsson sealed his second European Rallycross Championship title with one round to spare so will race his Audi S1 in the World Championship. Larsson has won four out of the five events in European RX, in dominant fashion. They say you can’t get bored if winning but Larsson might be getting to that stage so wants to test himself at the highest level.

Latvian fans will be cheering on home hero Reinis Nitiss in Riga as he makes his third appearance in 2019 with GRX. The last time Nitiss raced, he finished on the podium at Holjes after rolling his car dramatically early on in the event.

If he can find the same speed he had in Sweden, he will be a podium contender in Latvia along with Larsson.

Elsewhere, Pal Try returns in the second Ford Fiesta with Team STARD whilst Matvey Furazhkin races for a second consecutive time with ES Motorsport-Labas GAS. Kevin Abbering will drive at the season finale in South Africa.

2019 FIA World Rallycross Championship – Latvia Entry List