DTM

A Penalty for Rockenfeller hands Müller Pole for the 2019 DTM Finale

by Chloe Hewitt
written by Chloe Hewitt
Credit: DTM Media

Mike Rockenfeller was the quickest driver in a DTM Series qualifying for the first time since August 2015 but the German will not start from pole for the final race of the year at Hockenheim.

A five place grid penalty for accumulating three black and white flags throughout the season means that Nico Müller will start from pole.

Timo Glock who has had a poor season by his own admissions will start alongside Müller.

Extremely wet conditions met the drivers when they got the session underway, with Müller coming out on top in the early stages.

The lap times however were rapidly changing as the drivers hunted for the best of the grip in the torrential conditions, with the drivers constantly running wide as they hunted for the limit.

Unlike a typical session where the field would return to pits, the drivers stayed on track the whole session to make the most of the conditions and maximise an opportunity that came with the rapidly changing positions.

For a few minutes the times stabilised with none of the drivers pushing for a quick lap with the clock quickly ticking down.

There was some improvements in the late stages with Marco Wittmann improving to sixth and Nick Cassidy moving to sixteenth and the best placed of the SuperGT drivers.

As Müller improved on his benchmark time out-front it looked like the Swiss driver had done enough to claim the three points for pole position, however on his final lap – and the final lap of the session – Rockenfeller stole pole by 0.013 of a second.

However, his third black and white flag of the year in the race yesterday for forcing Wittmann off the track has proved costly as the German will have to take a five place penalty – demoting him to sixth.

The session ended with Rockenfeller fastest from Müller and Glock.

After Rockenfeller’s penalty Jamie Green will line up third with Joel Eriksson in fourth.

Wittmann will be fifth with Rockenfeller slotting into sixth.

Philipp Eng is seventh with 2019 DTM Champion René Rast only eighth.

Robin Frijns and Loïc Duval complete the top ten.

Jake Dennis is the best placed R-Motorsport Aston Martin driver in eleventh with team-mate Ferdinand Habsburg in twelfth.

Jonathan Aberdein will start thirteenth alongside Bruno Spengler.

Behind them will be Sheldon van der Linde, and Cassidy.

Paul di Resta who ran off the track at the Sachskurve in the latter parts of the session starts with team-mate Dani Juncadella alongside.

Jenson Button, Pietro Fittipaldi and Ronnie Quintarelli complete the grid.

The final DTM race of 2019 gets underway at 13.30 local time.

2019 DTM Series: Hockenheim II – Qualifying Two

POSDRIVERNATTEAMTIME
1Mike RockenfellerDEUAudi 1:50.800
2Nico Müller SUIAudi +0.013
3Timo GlockDEUBMW+0.460
4Jamie GreenGBRAudi +0.591
5Joel ErikssonSWEBMW+0.689
6Marco WittmannDEUBMW+0.988
7Philipp EngAUTBMW+1.007
8René RastDEUAudi +1.073
9Robin FrijnsNEDAudi +1.190
10Loïc DuvalFRAAudi +1.194
11Jake DennisGBRAston Martin+1.442
12Ferndinand HabsburgAUTAston Martin+1.574
13Jonathan AberdeinRSAAudi +1.683
14Bruno SpenglerCANBMW+1.691
15Sheldon van der LindeRSABMW+1.711
16Nick CassidyNZLLexus+1.727
17Paul di RestaGBRAston Martin+1.734
18Dani JuncadellaESPAston Martin+1.852
19Jenson ButtonGBRHonda +1.987
20Pietro FittipaldiBRAAudi +2.610
21Ronnie QuintarelliITANissan+3.075
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsappEmail

An NCTJ accredited Journalism Graduate covering DTM and the FIA Formula 3 Championship.

Related articles

DTM Hockenheim II: Rast wins Race 1 after...

DTM Hockenheim II: Rast takes Race 1 pole,...

BMW tops DTM Hockenheim II Friday practice

PREVIEW: 2019 DTM Series – Hockenheim II

Nico Müller confirmed alongside Hartley at Dragon

Müller stays with Audi DTM squad for 2020

Green Wins as Rast Crowned 2019 DTM Champion...

Green Snatches Pole Position at the Nürburgring as...

DTM Nürburgring: Rast eases to Race 1 win...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More