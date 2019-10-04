DTMSuper GT

BMW tops DTM Hockenheim II Friday practice

by James Eagles
Marco Wittmann - DTM Series - 2019 Hockenheim II
Credit: DTM

BMW Motorsport ended both Free Practice sessions fastest on Friday at the 2019 DTM Series finale at Hockenheim in mixed conditions through Timo Glock and Marco Wittmann.

Rain and a very wet track surface disrupted the 45-minute early afternoon session, and caused problems for a number of drivers in the stadium section, while the 30-minute session later on the day remained dry.

Team RMG‘s Wittmann had to settle for second in first practice, 0.169 seconds adrift of Team RMR driver Glock’s time of a 1:47.841 at the conclusion of the session, but returned to the top of a Friday classification for the first time since Misano with a lap of 1:29.881 in the second stage.

Glock fell to third place from his initial table-topping spot behind ’19 champion René Rast for Audi Team Rosberg, who couldn’t quite manage to get within six-tenths of Wittmann’s benchmark.

Rast’s Team Rosberg team-mate Jamie Green led a trio of Audi cars in fourth, fifth and sixth places but was the final man to stay less a second away from the ultimate pace.

Newly re-signed Nico Müller and Mike Rockenfeller claimed places at the base of the top six, ahead of Philipp Eng in the third-fastest BMW.

Audi Team WRT‘s Pietro Fittipaldi did not take part in Free Practice 1 but secured eighth place on his return to action in second practice, 1.2s shy of Wittmann.

Bruno Spengler and Loïc Duval footed the top 10 for BMW Team RMG and Audi Team Phoenix respectively.

2009 Formula 1 world champion Jenson Button was the fastest of the three SUPER GT imports in both sessions, finishing as high as fifteenth place in second practice.

Jenson Button & Tsugio Matsuda - DTM Series - 2019 Hockenheim II
Credit: DTM

The Brit is the sole driver in the Team Kunimitsu Honda NSX-GT, while the TOM’s Lexus and NISMO Nissan squads are rotating two drivers through the weekend.

Ryo Hirakawa gathered good data for Lexus in Practice 2 with a full-carbon bonnet, after Nick Cassidy‘s touch with the wall in the rain at Sachskurve initiated some last-ditch repairs. Hirakawa was among the DTM cars in the standings, finishing 2.4s off the lead pace in seventeenth.

Tsugio Matsuda also went off in his Nissan at the Sachskurve, but kept it out of the wall, before ending Practice 1 nineteenth.

His team-mate Ronnie Quintarelli briefly ran inside the top five in the early stages of second practice, but ended up at the bottom of the field come the session’s end.

Paul di Resta suffered a worrying crash for R-Motorsport in the later session at the final corner, with onboard footage showing his steering wheel suddenly coming loose and spearing him into the wall.

The Scot emerged from the wreck unharmed, but there was notable damage to the front left corner of his Aston Martin.

Pos.No.DriverManufacturerTimeGap
116Timo GlockBMW1:47.841-
211Marco WittmannBMW1:48.010+0.169
399Mike RockenfellerAudi1:48.258+0.417
431Sheldon van der LindeBMW1:48.347+0.506
533René RastAudi1:48.399+0.558
676Jake DennisAston Martin1:48.681+0.840
747Joel ErikssonBMW1:48.691+0.850
84Robin FrijnsAudi1:48.710+0.869
951Nico MüllerAudi1:48.728+0.887
103Paul di RestaAston Martin1:48.995+1.154
1123Daniel JuncadellaAston Martin1:49.115+1.274
1262Ferdinand HabsburgAston Martin1:49.403+1.562
1328Loïc DuvalAudi1:49.684+1.843
1427Jonathan AberdeinAudi1:50.137+2.296
157Bruno SpenglerBMW1:50.150+2.309
161Jenson ButtonHonda1:50.489+2.648
1725Philipp EngBMW1:50.632+2.791
1853Jamie GreenAudi1:50.741+2.900
1935Tsugio MatsudaNissan1:53.871+6.030
2037Nick CassidyLexus2:14.501+26.660
Pos.No.DriverManufacturerTimeGap
111Marco WittmannBMW1:29.881-
233René RastAudi1:30.489+0.608
316Timo GlockBMW1:30.583+0.702
453Jamie GreenAudi1:30.656+0.775
551Nico MüllerAudi1:30.916+1.035
699Mike RockenfellerAudi1:30.962+1.081
725Philipp EngBMW1:31.026+1.145
821Pietro FittipaldiAudi1:31.113+1.232
97Bruno SpenglerBMW1:31.151+1.270
1028Loïc DuvalAudi1:31.253+1.372
114Robin FrijnsAudi1:31.689+1.808
1223Daniel JuncadellaAston Martin1:31.855+1.974
1362Ferdinand HabsburgAston Martin1:31.950+2.069
1447Joel ErikssonBMW1:31.960+2.079
151Jenson ButtonHonda1:31.986+2.105
1627Jonathan AberdeinAudi1:32.291+2.410
1737Ryo HirakawaLexus1:32.339+2.458
1831Sheldon van der LindeBMW1:32.531+2.650
193Paul di RestaAston Martin1:32.541+2.660
2076Jake DennisAston Martin1:33.301+3.420
2135Ronnie QuintarelliNissan1:33.527+3.646
