BTCC Silverstone Round-Up: Ingram shines in penultimate event of 2019 season

The interest going into the penultimate event of the BTCC season at Silverstone all stemmed around the title fight between Colin Turkington, Andrew Jordan and Dan Cammish and while that was closer to being resolved, the real star of the weekend was Tom Ingram.

Ingram arrived at the Northamptonshire circuit as the most successful driver in the series in recent years and a double victory for him in the Toyota Corolla underlined that in a brilliant weekend for not only him but for the Team Toyota GB with Ginsters team.

Ingram finished fourth in qualifying to start proceedings off and in race one despite Jason Plato who was once again denied a victory which will take him closer to the 100 milestone starting the race at the front, he bided his time to produce the goods.

He passed Matt Neal for second at the end of the opening lap and reduced the deficit from there to the Team PMR driver and by lap four, he was away. His performance was even more impressive given the winning margin which was four seconds.

Race Two was even more difficult to call due to the success ballast on board and the 26-year old held firm for nine laps and while he slid due to incoming rain, he used this later to his advantage to reclaim the lead from Tom Oliphant and as a result when the red flag came out, he took victory.

In Race Three, it was Jack Goff‘s time to shine. The Team HARD driver who has been blighted all year has not really shown how good he is but showed a glimpse by claiming the Kent-based team their first ever BTCC win.

It started off dry but the rain took hold and as Josh Cook and Dan Cammish, two title contenders in their own right led the way, this soon changed when a safety car occurred. Goff and Aiden Moffat picked the wet tyres and it worked like a dream.

The duo were left to battle for proceedings and when Moffat spun through Copse, it allowed Goff to extend his lead and cruise home for a well deserved victory in what was a frenetic race.

So what about the title chase? Colin Turkington, Dan Cammish and Andrew Jordan are the three drivers who will now seemingly battle it out for the Drivers Championship at Brands Hatch and it was a nervy weekend at times.

Turkington qualified sixth but ended up only just inside the points in 14th with his nearest challengers up the road in 10th (Jordan) and 11th (Cammish) meaning it wasn’t that much of a deficit and the Team BMW driver showed his true metal in the next race finishing behind Ingram in second place in what could be a defining race.

In race three, Turkington and Jordan both touched as they looked to gain an advantage on each other but it was the Northern Irishman who finished ahead.

Cammish finished 11th, 3rd and 12th over the course of the weekend in a steady set of results for the Halfords Yuasa Racing driver as his rise continues and in leaving Silverstone, Turkington leads with 297 points with Dan Cammish the nearest with 281 but not by much with Andrew Jordan one point behind with 280.

Josh Cook is fourth and Tom Ingram is fifth and the duo will head into Brands Hatch with an outside chance of claiming the title but it seems like we are all but down to three now. Who will reign supreme?

British Touring Car Championship Drivers Standings after Silverstone