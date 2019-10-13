BTCC

Cammish claims brilliant victory in frenetic Race One at Brands Hatch

by Samuel Gill
written by Samuel Gill
Credit: btcc.net

Dan Cammish is very much back in the game after a brilliant first race of the final day of BTCC action at Brands Hatch to go only seven points behind Colin Turkington going into Race Two.

Cammish had a frustrating day yesterday in qualifying finishing 12th but as the rain started to fall, the Halfords Yuasa Racing driver drove to perfection passing Rory Butcher for the race lead going into Paddock Hill Bend on Lap 16. Even more superbly was that he was on slick tyres in the wet.

It all began on Lap 10 after an earlier crash from Matt Simpson saw an extended safety car, a lot of the drivers towards the back such as Jason Plato, Matt Neal, Bobby Thompson and Adam Morgan decided to pit despite not knowing whether the rain would stay and giving themselves a potential lifeline.

Colin Turkington, still the BTCC Drivers Championship leader was in the top three for most of the race but he didn’t decide to pit and like many other drivers in that top ten; no matter how hard he fought, the drivers who were on the wets finally caught up to him in the end.

The real spoiler though was Matt Neal, team-mate of course to Dan Cammish at Halfords Yuasa Racing who carried Tom Chilton with him through past the Team BMW Racing driver to potentially hand a hammer blow so early on.

This was made worse for Turkington with Neal pipping Rory Butcher on the line for second place meaning the front row will be made up of the Honda duo of Dan Cammish and Matt Neal which could see the former go into the championship lead.

Another BMW drivers’ title chances that were dealt a blow was Andrew Jordan with Stephen Jelley also claiming a place over him on the line meaning he finished in eighth place in the end.

Josh Cook, one of the drivers who was still in the hunt for the title but more so the independents also had a horrific race and will now have a day of catch up. His BTC Norlin Racing teammate Chris Smiley too ended up not finishing the race.

British Touring Car Championship Round 28 – Brands Hatch Results in Full

POSDRIVERTEAMCARTIME
1Dan CammishHalfords Yuasa RacingHonda Civic Type R18 laps
2Matt NealHalfords Yuasa RacingHonda Civic Type R+7.882s
3Tom ChiltonTeam Shredded Wheat Racing with GallagherFord Focus RS+8.306s
4Rory ButcherCobra Sport AmD AutoAid/RCIB InsuranceHonda Civic Type R+8.624s
5Colin TurkingtonTeam BMWBMW 330i M Sport+10.370s
6Mike BushellCobra Sport AmD AutoAid/RCIB InsuranceHonda Civic Type R+11.057s
7Stephen JelleyTeam Parker RacingBMW 125i M Sport+11.916s
8Andrew JordanBMW Pirtek RacingBMW 330i M Sport+12.634s
9Jack GoffRCIB Insurance with Fox TransportVolkswagen CC+14.878s
10Ollie JacksonTeam Shredded Wheat Racing with GallagherFord Focus RS+15.919s
11Ashley SuttonAdrian Flux Subaru RacingSubaru Levorg+19.416s
12Michael CaineMotorbase PerformanceFord Focus RS+25.511s
13Aiden MoffatLaser Tools RacingInfiniti Q50+26.312s
14Jason PlatoSterling Insurance with Power Maxed RacingVauxhall Astra+27.361s
15Rob CollardSterling Insurance with Power Maxed RacingVauxhall Astra+29.571s
16Tom OliphantTeam BMWBMW 330i M Sport+31.589s
17Carl BoardleyRCIB Insurance with Fox TransportVolkswagen CC+33.187s
18Daniel RowbottomCataclean Racing with Ciceley MotorsportMercedes A Class+33.518s
19Adam MorganMac Tools Racing with Ciceley MotorsportMercedes A Class+36.676s
20Rob SmithExcelr8 MotorsportMG6+45.426s
21Bobby ThompsonGKR Scaffolding with Autobrite DirectVolkswagen CC+45.831s
22Mark BlundellTradePriceCarsAudi S3+52.080s
23Tom IngramTeam Toyota GB with GinstersToyota Corolla+1 lap
24Jake HillTradePriceCarsAudi S3+1 lap
25Michael CreesGKR Scaffolding with Autobrite DirectVolkswagen CC+1 lap
DNFChris SmileyBTC RacingHonda Civic Type R 
DNFSenna ProctorAdrian Flux Subaru RacingSubaru Levorg 
DNFJosh CookBTC RacingHonda Civic Type R 
DNFSam OsborneExcelr8 MotorsportMG6 
DNFMatt SimpsonSimpson RacingHonda Civic Type R 
Samuel Gill

Aspiring journalist currently studying a Journalism degree at De Montfort University in Leicester, passionate about Motorsport from a young age, also writes predominately about Darts and Basketball for other publications. Covers British Touring Car Championship.

