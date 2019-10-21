Da Costa describes Techeetah car as ‘very different’

Antonio Felix da Costa has admitted that it’s going to take him time to get used to the DS Techeetah car after making the switch to the Chinese team this season.

The Portuguese driver made the move from BMW i Andretti Motorsport and said that his new car feels ‘very different’ to his previous car.

He was hopeful however that once he had more time to get used to his new challenger that he was going to be able to enjoy the 2019-20 season.

Speaking after the official pre-season test Da Costa said, “It’s been really good to have a proper go in the DS E-TENSE FE20 during the last couple of days here in Valencia.

“It’s very different from the car I had before so it’s going to take some time to get used to the new system but once I have all of that in the bag it’s going to be a fun season.”

Team-mate and reigning champion Jean-Eric Vergne said he was pleased to get back in the car at the Valencia test.

Vergne set the eleventh fastest time at the end of the three days of running, four tenths off the best time set by Maximillian Gunther.

Despite this however he said it was a positive outing.

He commented, “I’ve been longing to get back into the car after the summer break, so it’s been good to have some proper outings.

“We managed to run through most of the things we wanted to with good results.

“These days are really important for us as we check that all the systems are up to speed and that we don’t have any mechanical issues so that we’re good to for the first race.”