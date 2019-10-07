Formula E Season Six Calendar Revealed: Marrakesh replaces Hong Kong in fourteen race season

Hong Kong has been dropped from the 2019-20 ABB FIA Formula E Championship schedule after political disputes, with Marrakesh to replace it on the fourteen race schedule.

The final version of the season six ABB FIA Formula E Championship calendar finally breaks its cover with the most-competitive street-racing series set to go head-to-head in 14 races held in 12 cities over five continents. The season begins in Ad Diriyah on November 22-23 2019 and ends in London on July 25-26 2020.

The announcement today sees a record ten capital cities with two brand new locations in Jakarta and Seoul with the all-electric racing series returning to the streets of London around a unique track through the world-famous ExCel arena.

Alberto Longo, Co-founder and Chief Championship officer of Formula E was delighted at the announcement and said:

“The 2019/20 ABB FIA Formula E Championship looks like it’ll be the closest and most unpredictable season we’ve ever had in our short history – in terms of manufacturers competing, thanks to Mercedes-Benz and Porsche joining, and with the amount of incredible capital cities set to showcase the most competitive line-up in motorsport.

“We’re proud to be taking our mission and message of racing for a cleaner future, faster, to five continents around the world and look forward to more fans and families enjoying all we have to offer at our events. Let’s see how the teams hit the ground running at pre-season testing in only a couple of weeks. Season six is well and truly upon us.”

The start of the new season will see the TAG Heuer Porsche and Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E teams make their debuts when the new campaign begins in Riyadh at the Ad Diriyah street circuit on November 22 and 23 in the heart of Saudi Arabia. Mercedes and Porsche’s involvement in the series means that all four of the major German manufacturers are competing in the championship with Audi and BMW also fielding two-car entries for the forthcoming season.

After the heat of the Saudi desert, the series moves onto the hustle and bustle of South and Central America for the 2020 Santiago ePrix on 18 January followed by the 2020 Mexico City ePrix on February 15.

The series then returns to Marrakesh with the Moroccan venue replacing Hong Kong for the fifth round of the season due to safety concerns in the city. The season will then move to the only Chinese race on the calendar in Sanya on March 21 for another action-packed race on the Hainan island.

Then the series will return to Europe, starting with the 2020 Rome ePrix on April 4, followed by the 2020 Paris ePrix on April 18.

The duo of races in the heart of these iconic European capitals will be followed by two new venues for Formula E with the Seoul ePrix on May 3 with touchdown for the inaugural Jakarta ePrix set for June 6.

The series will then return back to Europe for a race around the historic Templehof Airport in Berlin on June 21 which will see all four German manufacturers go head-to-head for glory on home soil.

Two weeks hence, Formula E will arrive in the big apple for the penultimate event of the season at the Brooklyn Street Circuit in New York City.

The all-electric racing series will conclude with a double-header season finale in London with a two-day championship showdown at the ExCeL arena on July 25 and 26 to decide who will be the new FE Champion.

Pre-season testing for the new Formula E season will begin at Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia between October 15-18 before the new season will commence in earnest in Ad Diriyah on November 22-23 for what promises to be another eventful season ahead.

Round City Country Date 1 Diriyah Saudi Arabia November 22, 2019 2 Diriyah Saudi Arabia November 23, 2019 3 Santiago* Chile January 18, 2020 4 Mexico City* Mexico February 15, 2020 5 Marrakesh Morocco February 29, 2020 6 Sanya China March 21, 2020 7 Rome Italy April 4, 2020 8 Paris France April 18, 2020 9 Seoul* South Korea May 3, 2020 10 Jakarta* Indonesia June 6, 2020 11 Berlin Germany June 21, 2020 12 New York City USA July 11, 2020 13 London* UK July 25, 2020 14 London* UK July 26, 2020

*Subject to FIA Homologation