Mahindra retain Wehrlein and D’Ambrosio for season six

Mahindra Racing have announced that they will retain Pascal Wehrlein and Jerome D’Ambrosio for the 2019-20 season at the launch of their new car in Germany this evening.

They also announced a new long-term deal with technology partner ZF Friedrichshafen AG, and that they will be retaining former race driver Nick Heidfeld as a test and reserve driver.

D’Ambrosio had an impressive start to his first season in the team, finishing third in his first race before securing his third win in the series in Marrakesh.

His season went downhill from there however, with a collision with Wehrlein ending both of their races in Hong Kong, and a lack of pace in the Mahindra limiting his points scoring opportunities.

The Belgian said that the fact that the team were sticking with him would help them at the start of this season however, and better enable them to bounce back from their disappointing end to last season.

“I really want to thank Mahindra Racing for last year and I am super happy to continue with the team,” D’Ambrosio said.

“We had an amazing start to season five and started to show the potential we have working together as one team.

“We know the second half of the season was challenging, but the fact that we are all sticking together for season six means we can come back stronger and consistently fight at the front for wins.

“I am really excited to be back and cannot wait to get the championship battle underway.”

Wehrlein meanwhile impressed in his debut season in the series, securing a maiden podium in Santiago and keeping pace with his much more experienced team-mate.

He said he was now looking to build on that over the coming season.

Wehrlein commented, “I am very happy to continue my relationship with Mahindra Racing. Last year was my rookie season and there were a lot of positives to take from that and build on for my second Formula E season.

“There is a very positive and upbeat mood in the team as we’ve been working hard over the summer break and I’m really looking forward to working with the team again.”

Mahindra will be looking to bounce back from their worst result in four years last season as they finished down in sixth.

Team Principal Dilbagh Gill acknowledged that it was a challenging year last season, but was optimistic about his team’s chances with what he described as one of the best driver line-ups on the grid.

“I am thrilled Jérôme and Pascal will both return to the team for season six,” he said.

“Last season was one of the most challenging seasons in Formula E history in terms of competition but we believe we have one of the strongest driver line-ups on the grid to help us achieve our championship ambitions.”