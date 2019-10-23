Stadium Super Trucks arrive in Australia, form battery partnerships

The Stadium Super Trucks‘ return to Australia is officially realised. In the week leading up to their first points race in the country in a year at the Gold Coast 600, the trucks stopped by The Spit along the city’s beaches. SST has also formed two-year alliance with Battery World and Yuasa Batteries Australia.

Battery World posted on Facebook, “We are very proud to announce that we have partnered with Stadium Super Trucks Australia for 2020 and 2021 alongside Yuasa Batteries Australia! As the Official Battery Retailer of Stadium Super Trucks, we can’t wait to be part of the most exciting category in Australasian Motorsport!”

As part of the festivities, five SST drivers – Robby Gordon, Matt Brabham, Greg Biffle, Russell Ingall, and Toby Price – spent Wednesday on the beach at The Spit, where they drove Price’s #87 truck on the sand. Ingall’s Boat Works truck, supported by former racing rival Tony Longhurst, was also featured in a demo on the streets of Surfers Paradise:

Ingall and Price are scheduled for their first SST races of the year at Gold Coast, while Biffle will race in Australia for the first time. 2017 series champion Paul Morris also makes his return after confirming his intention alongside Ingall on their show Enforcer and The Dude.

The 2005 Supercars champion, Ingall commented, “People say I’m too old for doing these sort of stunts, “but I’ll tell you what. When it comes to these Stadium Super Trucks, how good is it, firstly, that they’re back on the Gold Coast after a bit of a departure last year? It’s great that both Supercars and CAMS got their act together, resolves the issues, and the Super Stadium Trucks are back at the GC600.”

The series is returning to the country for the first time since the Sydney Motorsport Park round in October 2018, but the first sanctioned under the Confederation of Australian Motor Sport (CAMS) since Barbagallo Raceway in May that year. CAMS suspended the trucks for over a year on the grounds of safety, but agreed to lift the ban last August after adjustments were made to the trucks and ramps. The 2019 Gold Coast 600 will be SST’s first race in Surfers Paradise since 2016.

“We made some changes to the jumps,” Gordon said in an interview with 9 News Gold Coast. “Shouldn’t make too much of a difference as far as distance. Maybe a little bit of height difference but I think the racing will be better.”