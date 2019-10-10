Nissan hopes for progress ahead of Formula E preseason testing

Nissan e. dams is determined to showcase its electric vehicle technology ahead of season six of Formula E.

After the launch of the new Nissan LEAF earlier this year, Nissan e. dams is determined to showcase their EV technology and its Nissan Intelligent Mobility vision in their on-track performances during the forthcoming 2019-20 ABB FIA Formula E Championship.

Following a successful debut for the Japanese manufacturer last season, combining Nissan’s deep electric vehicle and motorsport experience with e. dams’ championship-winning pedigree, it is hoped will be a winning formula in their second season of the all-electric racing series.

There is much excitement and anticipation at Nissan, and their global motorsports director Michael Carcamo said as they prepare for a new season:

“We have new challenges ahead, with more rivals joining the championship, and an updated powertrain. Everything we learned from season five has gone into our development for season six, with an even greater emphasis on power and battery management. The test in Valencia is an important part of our preparations, and I’m looking forward to seeing what Sebastien, Oliver, and the team can do.”

Their updated powertrain moves away from a dual electric motor system that they had in season five to just a single electric motor in line with the new technical regulations for season six.

Last season, the team scored their maiden victory courtesy of Sebastien Buemi at the penultimate race of the season at New York City. Both drivers also claimed their fair share of pole positions with three poles a piece for both Buemi and his British team-mate Oliver Rowland.

The brand new Nissan e. dams 2019-20 Formula E challenger will take to Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia along with the rest of the FE grid on October 15 for pre-season testing between October 15-18.

The French-Japanese outfit will feature a ‘teaser’ livery at the Valencia test with the team’s season livery set to revealed in Japan on October 22.