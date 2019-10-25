Robby Gordon leads Aussie-American grid in Gold Coast qualifying

With the Stadium Super Trucks set for their first action in Australia of 2019 as the Boost Mobile Super Trucks, Robby Gordon kicked things off on a strong note by leading Friday’s Gold Coast 600 qualifying with over two seconds on second-placed Matt Brabham.

The ten-driver grid saw a balance in Australian-American flavour with five each. Gordon and Brabham led the field with lap times of 1:36.193 and 1:38.455, respectively. Gavin Harlien (1:39.389) and Cole Potts (1:39.721) were third and fourth, followed by a trio of Australian returnees in 2017 champion Paul Morris (1:39.892), Russell Ingall (1:41.842), and Matt Nolan (1:44.827). Bill Hynes (1:49.024) was eighth.

Toby Price and Greg Biffle did not set qualifying times. Earlier in the day, Price, running his first SST race of 2019, exited practice early due to oil pressure issues. Biffle, racing in Australia for the first time, led the practice session before hitting a tyre barrier and rolling onto his right side. During a delay to fix a frontstretch chicane, Price took over Gordon’s #7 SPEED Energy truck for a lap to provide more experience in the seat, ultimately setting a time of 1:36.19 though it did not count in the results. Thanks to a field invert, the two will start on the front row for Race #1 on Saturday.

The 2019 Gold Coast 600 is SST’s first race in Australia since the Confederation of Australian Motor Sport (CAMS) lifted their controversial year-long ban in August. Gold Coast last held an SST race in 2016, won by Gordon and two-time champion Sheldon Creed.

Results