Sims keeps BMW drive for 2019-20

BMW i Andretti Motorsport have confirmed that Alexander Sims will continue at the team for the 2019-20 season.

His position at BMW had been in doubt after the team confirmed Maximilian Gunther as their first driver last month, but didn’t confirm who would be in the second seat.

But after an ‘unlucky’ first season in Formula E, BMW Group Motorsport Director Jens Marquardt said that he was happy to give Sims a second season in the series.

“We have an exciting driver duo for our second Formula E season,” said Marquardt.

“Alexander learned at a rapid pace in his first season, and showed that he can be up there at the front. He was unlucky in some of the races, but he finally celebrated his first podium at the finale in New York.

“I’m confident that he will be able to build on this in 2019/20.”

Sims had a challenging first season in Formula E, failing to match his far more experienced team-mate Antonio Felix da Costa early on.

While da Costa won the opening race of the season and scored three further podiums, Sims was only able to finish in the top three at that last race in New York.

But he said that he was hoping to use the momentum he gained at the end of last season to start on a stronger footing this year.

“There were fantastic highs, some lows to overcome and lots of learnings to take from my first season; I’m determined to utilise this knowledge and start where I left off, continuing to build from there.

“The competition is set to be tough this season with strong drivers and more manufacturers entering but I’ve completed my rookie season, got to grips with its unique challenges and I’m ready to turn that experience into results.

“Having the opportunity to race in a series that pushes boundaries, promotes innovation and sustainable mobility is a real honour, and I’m thrilled that BMW i Andretti Motorsport has again entrusted me with this position.”

The new season gets underway in Ad Diriyah in Saudi Arabia on the 22nd of November.