SST to join 2020 Darwin Triple Crown weekend

The Stadium Super Trucks‘ 2020 Australian schedule continues to take shape. On Friday, the series announced its intention to compete in the Darwin Triple Crown weekend at Hidden Valley Raceway in July.

“The Saturday and Sunday racing action at Hidden Valley is bigger than ever in 2020 with the much anticipated return of the Stadium Super Trucks to the BetEasy Darwin Triple Crown Supercars program, July 17-19, 2020,” a statement read. “Joining the racing action as a support category the American-style trucks will take on jumps at high speed, launching into the air before powering their dramatic racing style around the Hidden Valley Raceway.”

SST’s first and only race at Darwin took place in 2017, where Australians and future series champions Paul Morris and Matt Brabham won the three races. The previous year, Morris, Toby Price, and Brad Gallard conducted a demo at the track.

The 2017 race weekend drew media attention when Robby Gordon had his competition visa temporarily revoked after he took a truck to a local club for a burnout session in violation of Darwin’s anti-hooning laws. Though the licence was eventually restored, it was one of various incidents in the contentious history between SST and the Confederation of Australian Motor Sport (CAMS).

The 2.87-km circuit did not return to the schedule in 2018, and a 2019 date was impossible due to CAMS’ since-lifted ban on the series. The upcoming weekend’s Gold Coast 600 will be SST’s first race back in Australia.

SST has also secured 2020 races at the Adelaide 500 and Auckland SuperSprint at Pukehoke Park Raceway. The 2020 Darwin Triple Crown is scheduled for 17–19 July.