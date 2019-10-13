Sutton secures maiden 2019 victory in dramatic penultimate race at Brands Hatch

Ash Sutton has gone under the radar for most of 2019 but has finally achieved his first victory of the season in Race Two at Brands Hatch and a first of the season for Adrian Flux Subaru Racing.

The end of the 2019 season marks the end of a lot including Pirtek and Shredded Wheat bowing out but it seems that the Subaru Levorg will also bow out at the end of proceedings today and it is a befitting end for a car that has brought a lot of success to Sutton.

The interesting part of Race Two though came with Colin Turkington. He led from row three but at Graham Hill bend, Dan Cammish’s Halfords Yuasa Racing teammate Matt Neal made a move on the inside putting Turkington into a spin and onto the grass which put him into last spot.

He finished proceedings without any points which means that going into the final race, a mighty effort will be needed by the Northern Irishman to retain his title.

With Turkington out of the running, on Lap Seven Cammish gave up the lead allowing Ash Sutton who is out of the title race through up the road with the Subaru a lot stronger due to a lack of success ballast.

Andrew Jordan was building and he went up to P4 having gone past Tom Chilton and with a safety car deployed, he made a move on Matt Neal to go up to P3 and have a go at Dan Cammish as a result and with three laps to go, he took the position with Cammish wanting to hold onto the points.

It finished with Sutton first, Jordan second and Cammish third and like alluded to with Turkington not gaining any points, it sets up a thrilling decider with the former only eight points ahead but the complexion of Turkington without any ballast trying to get his way up the field is an interesting one.

Everyone though at the start will be looking at Cammish and Jordan who will now shuffle back themselves due to Senna Proctor, another Subaru driver gaining pole. In terms of the Jack Sears Trophy, that has also been decided with Rory Butcher taking the honours and also AMD taking the Independent Team’s title.

British Touring Car Championship Results – Round 29 Brands Hatch