BTCC

Sutton secures maiden 2019 victory in dramatic penultimate race at Brands Hatch

by Samuel Gill
written by Samuel Gill
BTCC
Credit: BTCC.net

Ash Sutton has gone under the radar for most of 2019 but has finally achieved his first victory of the season in Race Two at Brands Hatch and a first of the season for Adrian Flux Subaru Racing.

The end of the 2019 season marks the end of a lot including Pirtek and Shredded Wheat bowing out but it seems that the Subaru Levorg will also bow out at the end of proceedings today and it is a befitting end for a car that has brought a lot of success to Sutton.

The interesting part of Race Two though came with Colin Turkington. He led from row three but at Graham Hill bend, Dan Cammish’s Halfords Yuasa Racing teammate Matt Neal made a move on the inside putting Turkington into a spin and onto the grass which put him into last spot.

He finished proceedings without any points which means that going into the final race, a mighty effort will be needed by the Northern Irishman to retain his title.

With Turkington out of the running, on Lap Seven Cammish gave up the lead allowing Ash Sutton who is out of the title race through up the road with the Subaru a lot stronger due to a lack of success ballast.

Andrew Jordan was building and he went up to P4 having gone past Tom Chilton and with a safety car deployed, he made a move on Matt Neal to go up to P3 and have a go at Dan Cammish as a result and with three laps to go, he took the position with Cammish wanting to hold onto the points.

It finished with Sutton first, Jordan second and Cammish third and like alluded to with Turkington not gaining any points, it sets up a thrilling decider with the former only eight points ahead but the complexion of Turkington without any ballast trying to get his way up the field is an interesting one.

Everyone though at the start will be looking at Cammish and Jordan who will now shuffle back themselves due to Senna Proctor, another Subaru driver gaining pole. In terms of the Jack Sears Trophy, that has also been decided with Rory Butcher taking the honours and also AMD taking the Independent Team’s title.

British Touring Car Championship Results – Round 29 Brands Hatch

POSDRIVERTEAMCARTIME
1Ashley SuttonAdrian Flux Subaru RacingSubaru Levorg18 laps
2Andrew JordanBMW Pirtek RacingBMW 330i M Sport+5.223s
3Dan CammishHalfords Yuasa RacingHonda Civic Type R+7.158s
4Matt NealHalfords Yuasa RacingHonda Civic Type R+9.901s
5Tom ChiltonTeam Shredded Wheat Racing with GallagherFord Focus RS+10.225s
6Ollie JacksonTeam Shredded Wheat Racing with GallagherFord Focus RS+11.173s
7Jason PlatoSterling Insurance with Power Maxed RacingVauxhall Astra+11.451s
8Michael CaineMotorbase PerformanceFord Focus RS+11.895s
9Rory ButcherCobra Sport AmD AutoAid/RCIB InsuranceHonda Civic Type R+12.177s
10Stephen JelleyTeam Parker RacingBMW 125i M Sport+12.259s
11Senna ProctorAdrian Flux Subaru RacingSubaru Levorg+12.722s
12Aiden MoffatLaser Tools RacingInfiniti Q50+13.416s
13Josh CookBTC RacingHonda Civic Type R+14.555s
14Carl BoardleyRCIB Insurance with Fox TransportVolkswagen CC+14.935s
15Daniel RowbottomCataclean Racing with Ciceley MotorsportMercedes A Class+16.186s
16Bobby ThompsonGKR Scaffolding with Autobrite DirectVolkswagen CC+17.462s
17Rob CollardSterling Insurance with Power Maxed RacingVauxhall Astra+18.192s
18Mike BushellCobra Sport AmD AutoAid/RCIB InsuranceHonda Civic Type R+18.959s
19Jake HillTradePriceCarsAudi S3+19.722s
20Rob SmithExcelr8 MotorsportMG6+21.085s
21Tom IngramTeam Toyota GB with GinstersToyota Corolla+21.364s
22Sam OsborneExcelr8 MotorsportMG6+25.597s
23Michael CreesGKR Scaffolding with Autobrite DirectVolkswagen CC+27.631s
24Chris SmileyBTC RacingHonda Civic Type R+30.438s
25Colin TurkingtonTeam BMWBMW 330i M Sport+30.952s
26Adam MorganMac Tools Racing with Ciceley MotorsportMercedes A Class+1 lap
27Matt SimpsonSimpson RacingHonda Civic Type R+2 laps
DNFMark BlundellTradePriceCarsAudi S3 
DNFJack GoffRCIB Insurance with Fox TransportVolkswagen CC 
DNFTom OliphantTeam BMWBMW 330i M Sport 
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsappEmail
Samuel Gill

Aspiring journalist currently studying a Journalism degree at De Montfort University in Leicester, passionate about Motorsport from a young age, also writes predominately about Darts and Basketball for other publications. Covers British Touring Car Championship.

Related articles

Turkington crowned BTCC champion for fourth time in thrilling finale at Brands...

Turkington takes early advantage in BTCC Drivers Championship fight with Brands Hatch...

BTCC Silverstone Round-Up: Ingram shines in penultimate event of 2019 season

Michael Caine back in BTCC with Motorbase for final two weekends

Hollamby proud of AmD team efforts heading into penultimate BTCC weekend

Oliphant hoping to challenge for first BTCC win at Silverstone

Andrew Jordan – Runner up doesn’t interest me – my sole focus...

Fired up Turkington ready to attack at Silverstone

Mark Blundell – “I’m hoping to keep the momentum rolling into Silverstone”

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More