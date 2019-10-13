Turkington takes early advantage in BTCC Drivers Championship fight with Brands Hatch pole

Team BMW driver Colin Turkington has sent the gauntlet down to his title rivals by claiming pole for the final weekend of BTCC action at Brands Hatch.

It was a third pole position and a 20th of his career for the Northern Irishman who put inconsistent form as of late behind him to produce when it mattered most and soar to the top of the timing sheets.

The wet conditions which started and got worse during the 30 minutes of running provided the dramatic action that the BTCC is known for. This meant that anybody within reason could have been at the top of the timing sheets if they could control proceedings.

It was Turkington though who used his experience he has to capitalise on mistakes and lead by a long way having a time of 1:40.752s ahead of Ash Sutton of Adrian Flux Suburu Racing by 0.316s.

Andrew Jordan went off during the session but he still secured third which is a relief as he looks to end the weekend with his own success.

His off though did prohibit him from potentially getting the extra point and getting closer to Turkington in Race 1 as he slid off causing a second red flag and losing his best time as a result. Matt Simpson was the other culprit earlier on in the session when his Honda also slid off due to the conditions.

Dan Cammish on the other hand could only manage 12th place and he will need an almighty run or some fortune up ahead if the conditions remain for him to mount a late push for top spot. Other drivers in the top ten included Tom Oliphant (5th) who may be used to help either Turkington or Jordan’s title challenge by keeping the Honda driver who will aim to make a surge at bay.

Then it is Rory Butcher in fifth, Jake Hill sixth and Chris Smiley seventh. Josh Cook, Mike Bushell and Aiden Moffat round out the top ten.

Qualifying – Round 28 BTCC Brands Hatch