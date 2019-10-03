Venturi Formula E Team become Mercedes customer ahead of Formula E season six

Venturi Racing will run two new Mercedes-Benz Formula E cars in season six.

Mercedes have signed a technology supply agreement with Venturi Racing for 2019-20 ABB FIA Formula E Championship; supplying their cooling system, rear frame, rear suspension, dampers, software, onboard electronics and wiring as well as the brand new all-electric powertrain to the Monegasque outfit.

“We are delighted to welcome Venturi Racing to the Mercedes family ahead of our first Formula E season,” said Ian James, Team Principal of the Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team.

The agreement means that Venturi Racing will run two examples of the inaugural Mercedes-Benz EQ Silver Arrow 01 alongside the cars fielded by the works Mercedes outfit in order to accelerate the manufacturer’s learning curve in its debut season.

It has taken a lot of work for Mercedes to have developed their inaugural FE package which they hope to make work for both themselves and Venturi.

Managing director of Mercedes-AMG High Performance Powertrains Andy Cowell said, “Working together with Venturi Racing, we will be able to increase our rate of learning in our debut season, and what’s more, with a well-established team, who have been part of the series since the very first year.

“The lessons learned and the technologies we are working on at the race track will also be incorporated into the development of road-going vehicles over time, so the entire Mercedes-Benz family will benefit as a result.”

Venturi Formula E Team Principal Suzie Wolff was similarly delighted with the announcement, adding: “This development marks a significant step forward for the team and, with my longstanding relationship with Mercedes-Benz, I feel very confident that we will enjoy a strong working partnership with our new powertrain suppliers.”

The new Formula E season begins in earnest with official pre-season testing for all teams at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit in Valencia between 15-18 October. This is with the first race of the season and Mercedes’ inaugural outing on 22/23 November for the 2019 Ad Diriyah ePrix.