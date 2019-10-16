Formula E

Virgin Racing on top for second successive day in testing

by Nathan Hine
written by Nathan Hine
Robin Frijns tops day 2 of pre-season testing
Credit: FIA Formula E

Envision Virgin Racing’s Robin Frijns topped the times at the end of day two of Formula E pre-season testing for the 2019-20 ABB FIA Formula E Championship at Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, meaning that the British team topped the timesheets for a second successive day.

The Dutchman’s 1 min 15.377 was 57-thousandths of a second faster than Maximillian Gunther for BMW i Andretti Motorsport, who for the second day running ended in second place in what has been a promising start to his career with the German manufacturer.

The times were close throughout the rest of the pack with the top 17 drivers covered by half a second, and 21 of the 24 drivers within a second of Frijns’ pace-setting time.

Just like on day one, it was Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E team driver Nyck de Vries who was at the heart of the drama as he returned to the garage early in the afternoon session, failing to set a time in the day’s second session. He suffered technical gremlins and collided with the chicane on the back straight during the morning running.

Also in strife was Porsche FE racer Andre Lotterer, who moments after De Vries’ technical troubles clipped the chicane which threw up a red flag. He was followed in the morning session by both Jerome d’Ambrosio and Felipe Massa who also succumbed to the same fate.

The afternoon session was more incident-free with the teams looking to get race-pace data in a frenetic afternoon of running. That was except pace-setter from yesterday, Britain’s Sam Bird, who clipped the chicane and damaged the front-left of his car in the process.

The official classification from testing can be seen here as testing continues on Friday for the final day of pre-season testing before the start of the 2019-20 ABB FIA Formula E Championship.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsappEmail
Nathan Hine

Training journalist and nominated finalist for Sir William Lyons Award in November 2018. Formula E and Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy TCF correspondent.

Related articles

Bird fastest on day one of Formula E pre-season testing at Valencia

Paffett to stay in Formula E as Mercedes reserve

Sebring Clash Remains in Ratified Formula E Calendar

NIO333 launch new car, announce Ma alongside Turvey

Bird and Frijns remain at Virgin for 2019-20

Nissan hopes for progress ahead of Formula E preseason testing

Davidson, Gonzalez and da Costa stripped of LMP2 Fuji Podium

Sims keeps BMW drive for 2019-20

Formula E Season Six Calendar Revealed: Marrakesh replaces Hong Kong in fourteen...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More