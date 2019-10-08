Wittmann completes BMW lineup for SUPER GT/DTM Fuji race

BMW Motorsport‘s Marco Wittmann has been announced as the final DTM Series driver in the championship’s ‘Dream Race’ merger with SUPER GT at the Fuji Speedway in November.

Two-time DTM champion Wittmann joins Alex Zanardi and Kamui Kobayashi to complete a trio of M4 DTM entries, all run under the BMW Team RBM banner.

The confirmation of the German’s involvement also fills the DTM’s roster for the merger event, taking place on 22-24 November, with Audi Sport releasing its four-car lineup in late-September.

Permanent DTM fixtures René Rast, Loïc Duval, Mike Rockenfeller are joined by three-time 24 Hours of Le Mans winner and Audi reserve Benoît Tréluyer for the 2019 Manufacturers’ champion.

Wittmann was reportedly selected by BMW due to his position as its best ranked driver in this season’s championship, finishing third with four wins to his name.

“It’s great to be part of the ‘Dream Race’ in Fuji. Alex Zanardi, who is an idol of mine, Kamui Kobayashi and I make a strong team,” said Wittmann.

“I have been to Japan before, but have never been to Fuji. I really like the country.

“I am looking forward to the race and the event as a whole, and to [joining] SUPER GT in particular. We have already seen what a great welcome the three cars from Japan received at Hockenheim [when one car from Nissan, Honda and Lexus joined the DTM grid for the season finale].

“That shows that the DTM is going in the right direction with regard to the future.

Credit: DTM

“Of course, it will primarily be a show event but when the lights go green, you just want to be successful. So my aim is to be competing right at the front. I am looking forward to it so much.”

BMW boss Jens Marquardt called Wittmann “the ideal ambassador” for the marque’s DTM programme, and believes that his side is very well prepared and in capable hands with the RBM squad.

Wittmann also provides much-needed experience to the BMW trio, with Kobayashi a total novice to the M4 DTM car and Zanardi basing his knowledge from just one race weekend as a guest driver in ’18’s Misano round.

“Having finished the 2019 DTM season in third place, Marco Wittmann now completes our ‘Dream Team’ for the ‘Dream Race’”, said Marquardt.

“Marco is the most successful BMW DTM driver of recent years and is therefore the ideal ambassador to represent our DTM programme in Japan.

“We now have a strong driver line-up, with Alex Zanardi, Kamui Kobayashi and Marco. The journey to Japan is a trip into the unknown and an adventure for all of us.

“However, BMW Team RBM is an experienced DTM team that also knows all about the challenges posed by races in other countries.

“We are very well prepared for Fuji. The ‘Dream Race’ will be a fantastic event and we are all really looking forward to it.”