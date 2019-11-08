Audi Sport Formula E cars ready for battle in Ad Diriyah

With just two weeks before the first Formula E race of the season in Ad Diriyah, a total of ten containers and boxes from the Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler Formula E Team are set to leave Germany, destined for the first race in Ad Diriyah on November 22 and 23.

Encompassed within the cargo is two complete Audi e-tron FE06 cars and a whole host of spare parts and equipment: from body components to cleaning agents plus all the items needed by Daniel Abt and Lucas Di Grassi.

Collected from the team’s base in Kempten, logistics expert DHL picked up the crates and hauled them to Stuttgart airport where they will be flown directly to Riyadh. The pitlane will open at 9 am on November 19 at which point the teams will be allowed to open cargo boxes.

After a long and tortuous journey, it will travel to each race in turn and will only return to Kempten next July after the conclusion of 2019-20 ABB FIA Formula E Championship in London next July.

The bags from the drivers are ready to go; two racing suits, two pairs of gloves, two pairs of shoes, three sets of fireproof underwear, team wear plus the individually-adjusted earphone systems for radio communication during the races. Abt also had a can of hairspray with Di Grassi taking a skipping rope for pre-race exercises.

As a new season dawns, Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler enters its sixth campaign as the only outfit to have an unchanged driver line-up since race one at Beijing in 2014. But with 12 wins and 40 podium finishes to their name, it appears to be a winning combination as they embark on yet another exciting season in prospect.