BBC to show all Formula E races live with two rounds on main TV channels

When the 2019-20 ABB FIA Formula E Championship kicks off next weekend, it has been announced that BBC Sport will provide season-long live coverage in the UK, with two events to be shown on terrestrial TV.

All 14 races will be made available to watch live on BBC online platforms, the BBC Red Button service, and for both the Marrakesh and Rome ePrix’s on February 29 and April 4, they will be shown on live network channels.

It is understood that the reason why the returning the London ePrix on July 25 and 26 was not selected as one of the events shown on live TV is because it clashed with TV commitments for next summer’s olympic games in Tokyo.

Jerome Hiquet, Formula E’s chief marketing officer, said: “We are extremely pleased to be expanding our broadcast partnership with the BBC, with more races to be shown on free-to-air channels next season – a vital part of our continuing work to take the fastest-growing motorsport on the planet to more fans.

“Live streaming Formula E on the BBC iPlayer and website is also crucial for our ongoing strategy to engage younger audiences, with 72% of Formula E fans on social media now aged under 35.

“With nine different race winners last season and new manufacturers such as Mercedes-Benz and Porsche joining a full grid of teams, BBC viewers can look forward to watching the most unpredictable and competitive category in racing this coming season.”

Formula E will race in 12 cities throughout the season, visiting Asia, Africa, South America, North America and Europe in a block-buster season for the all-electric racing series.

New editions to the calendar include inaugural street races in Seoul and Jakarta as South-East Asia takes centre stage for season six.

DS Techeetah driver Jean-Eric Vergne won the drivers’ title in the previous two seasons, with the French-Chinese outfit taking the teams championship last season. But as nine drivers from eight teams won races last season, it is all to play for when the racing gets underway next weekend.

The season-opening 2019 Ad Diriyah ePrix will be live on the BBC on November 22-23 for a double-header season-opener in the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh.