Brembo produces innovative brake design for Formula E Season Six

Brembo has designed a bespoke braking system for the Formula E racing car ahead of the 2019-20 ABB FIA Formula E Championship.

Brembo’s new braking system for the Spark Racing Technology Gen2 car is made up of discs, pads, calipers, bells and a tandem master cylinder.

Brembo has redoubled its efforts as they need to supply twelve teams and 24 drivers following the arrival of TAG Heuer Porsche Racing and Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team since the end of last season.

Simultaneously supplying 24 electric single-seater racing cars provides a unique challenge for Brembo which will be a record for a single four-wheeled championship in their illustrious motorsport history.

The discs are made from carbon which is the top choice for braking systems in racing cars because of its superior braking performance.

Brembo engineers decided to design carbon discs specifically with the needs of the Gen2 car in mind. At the front, they are 24 mm thick at a diameter of 278 mm with 70 ventilation holes. While at the rear, they are 20 mm thick with 263 mm diameter and 90 ventilation holes.

The brake pads have been custom-made by Brembo to be used in the all-electric single-seater racing series.

These calipers are much lighter than others made by Brembo for other motorsport categories in order to contain the car’s weight without compromising the braking capability of the new and improved brakes for the new season.

Brembo has worked flat-out over the off-season to produce new and improved braking systems for a capacity Formula E grid. Now as the opening weekend of racing approaches kick off for the 2019 ad Diriyah ePrix on November 22 and 23, the brakes will as ever, play a vital role in the season ahead.