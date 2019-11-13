EXCELR8 Motorsport set to bring Hyundai into BTCC with new i30 Fastback N Performance

Hyundai will appear in the BTCC for the first time in 2020 as EXCELR8 Motorsport confirmed it will design and build two new cars based on the i30 Fastback N Performance.

The team last season made the step up to the championship by running the experienced MG6 cars and they have now made this announcement as a result after previously making it known that they were set to develop new machinery in order to make their presence known.

They have previously achieved this in other series with them being responsible for the development, build and global distribution for over seventy MINI Challenge cars, which compete in the UK, Japan and China.

They have also been in consultation with Cosworth Electronics ahead of the hybrid technology being introduced in 2022 to extract the full potential from the car when it comes round to it.

“The build of the Hyundais marks the next stage in our multi-year plan to become a title contender in the British Touring Car Championship,” said EXCELR8 Team Principal Oliver Sheperd.

” The i30 Fastback N Performance offers a very favourable combination of wheelbase, track width, drag coefficient and torsional stiffness, so we are extremely excited about the prospects of this project. It’s going to be an extremely busy winter, but the whole team is extremely motivated to get the cars out on track as soon as possible.“

“The 2019 season has been a real success for the team having achieved all the goals we set for ourselves at the start of the season,” said Justina Williams, EXCELR8 Team Owner.

“On track we scored points with both drivers in our first season, and from operational, commercial and presentation points of view we were able to compete with the established frontrunners. With the development of these new cars we should not only be achieving better results, but also deliver increased value for our Brand Partners, especially as we are first out of the blocks with the introduction of hybrid technology.”

“It’s fantastic to see another new marque join the BTCC, this time with EXCELR8 Motorsport,” remarked Alan Gow, BTCC Chief Executive.

“When we set the NGTC regulations it was for precisely this purpose, to allow this sort of diversity between teams and drivers. Hyundai is a globally recognised brand, which has made a big impact in other forms of motorsport already.

“This new project from EXCELR8 should make a great addition to the grid. It’s been fascinating to see how the team has grown across its maiden season in the BTCC, and the attitude and work ethic the team has shown while it gets up to speed.

“It’s no secret that the MGs were one of the oldest chassis on the grid, and the job the team had done to refresh them was very impressive. I look forward to seeing how much of a step forward EXCELR8 Motorsport can make with the new-generation Hyundais.”