Formula E headlines 2020 Autosport International show

The Autosport International show returns to the Birmingham NEC this January, with the FIA Formula E Championship being one of the headline attractions.

The 30th edition of the show will host an exhibition from one of the fastest-growing motorsport series on the planet. By mixing hugely competitive races with an elite roster of drivers and teams, Formula E has steadily begun to shake off the taboo surrounding electric-powered race cars.

Audience engagement has also been at the forefront of the series’ mindset since its inception, and now, fans will have the opportunity to get closer than ever. A selection of stars will be present at the show, accompanied by their actual race cars, allowing you to meet your electric heroes face-to-face.

On top of that, eager fans will also have the opportunity to secure their tickets for this Summer’s London e-Prix. Indeed, 2020 marks the return of Formula E racing to British shores, with the final round of the championship set to be held at a new bespoke circuit at the ExCel Arena.

Motorsport Network President, James Allen, has been monitoring the shift from fossil fuels to electricity within the realm of professional motorsport, so was keen to mark this phenomenon on Autosport’s 70th Anniversary.

“Over recent years we’ve seen an increase in the number of and prominence of electric vehicles showcased, and we’re looking forward to welcoming Formula E to Autosport International 2020 for the first time.” he said.

Meanwhile, Fomrula E’s chief marketing officer, Jermoe Hiquet, is also excited to showcase the series at another high profile event.

“I can’t wait until January to see the ABB FIA Formula E Championship take over Autosport International for the very first time, just after we kick-off our busiest and most competitive season to date.” he said. “The show has long been known to host the world’s most technologically advanced racing cars, so it’s fitting to have Formula E showcasing the future of motorsport.

“The next time Formula E will be in the UK, it’ll be part of a British summer of sport on July 25 & 26, 2020. It’ll be a memorable weekend, as not only will we be crowning a champion, but exciting electric racing returns to the capital using a unique indoor/outdoor circuit at ExCeL London. With five British drivers on the grid we could even see a winner on home soil.”