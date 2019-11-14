Jade Edwards completes impressive BTCC test run with Motorbase at Snetterton

Jade Edwards received her first taste of BTCC on Tuesday at Snetterton taking to the wheel of the Motorbase Performance Ford Focus RS during a test day at the circuit.

Edwards, who this season has been driving in the Clio Cup, is as a fans favourite on the TOCA package and has attracted previous sponsorship from her ‘9 for 9’ scheme. David Bartrum as a result of her hard-working ethic and professionalism offered her the opportunity to test with the team, one that she took with both hands.

She is the daughter of former BTCC racer Jim Edwards and is working hard on her plan for 2020 and has made it clear that the championship is in her plans for the future.

“Today has been an amazing opportunity;” said Edwards following the test. “The BTCC is always where I’ve set my sights, even from a young age when I used to watch my Dad compete in the championship. To be given a chance to have a proper go in one ahead of 2020 is something I’ll never forget. I can’t thank David and the Motorbase team enough.

“My career in the Clio Cup was positive but tough at times. It’s refreshing to know that the right people see through the struggles and just pay attention to important factors.

Edwards called the Ford Focus RS the high point in her career so far and thanked Michael Caine and the rest of the team for helping her get to grips with the car.

“I’ve driven similar cars in the past, but without doubt, the NGTC Focus has been a career high-point for me so far. Michael and the team were a great help today and made sure that I got the best out of the test.

“For sure, today has just spurred me on, even more, to push harder than ever to make it to the BTCC grid”

David Bartrum, Motorbase Performance Team Principal, also praised Jade after the test saying that he hopes this will help Jade realise her BTCC ambitions.

“Motorbase tries to support drivers looking to break into the BTCC, and as part of the Dunlop prize test we run each year we try to open up opportunities to emerging talent.

“Jade is quite unique on the TOCA package, being a female driver. There has been a lot of focus on the W Series this year, but I have been impressed with the way that Jade is carving her own path.

“Hopefully today’s test will help her along the way of realising her dream, and reaching the BTCC grid.”