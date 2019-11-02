Jimenez returns to defend Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy title as Alice Powell joins grid for Ad Diriyah

2018-19 Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy Champion Sergio Jimenez will return to the production car electric racing series to defend his title when the series returns at the end of the month.

The Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy starts at Ad Diriyah in Saudi Arabia on 22-23 November with the ten round calendar also featuring races in Mexico City, Paris, Berlin and New York City from last season. But new for the 2019-20 campaign is a stand alone race in Sanya, China on 21 March and a double-header season finale on the streets of London on 25-26 July.

But following the success of their inaugural campaign with four 1-2 finishes last season, Jaguar Brazil Racing head into season two with an unchanged lineup of champion Jimenez alongside fellow Brazilian Caca Bueno.

Defending champion Jimenez is delighted to return to the Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy and said: “I am very happy to be back for season two along with Cacá. We worked well together last season and we want to continue that success for the team. The changes to the car and of course ATTACK MODE will mean the races are much more exciting and I can’t wait for the season to start.”

Joining the I-Pace eTrophy full-time for season two is W-Series star and VIP driver in the opening weekend of season one, Alice Powell who has joined forces with Jaguar eTrophy Team Germany.

The Brit looks to build on her recent racing success and after fellow Brit Katherine Legge showed good speed in the series last season, she is confident of a strong campaign ahead and said: “I really enjoyed my first experience of electric racing in Saudi Arabia last year and it’s great to be back. I followed the first season from afar after my cameo, but I’m now here to win!”

Saudi Racing has a brand new line-up for the forthcoming season of Fahad Algosaibi and Mashur Bal Hejaila.

Algosaibi has a long and established racing pedigree having raced for six seasons in the Porsche GT3 Challenge Middle East and came third in the 24H Dubai 997 race in 2015.

Bal Hejaila has also had a long racing career, shining in the Formula Gulf 1000 series, finishing third in 2015 and fourth in 2016.

After a useful test for the Saudi drivers, they were both extremely positive.

Algosaibi said: “It has been extremely valuable having time to test the cars this week in the UK and to get used to them. There are a lot of features we aren’t used to like ATTACK MODE, so it is great to have the opportunity to do this before our first race in Diriyah.”

Bal Hejaila meanwhile commented: “The car has exceeded my expectations in testing this week. I have raced formula cars before, but this is my first time driving an electric racing car. It feels really good to push myself and the I-PACE to the limit.”

Team China Racing returns to the grid with Yaqi Zhang and I-Pace eTrophy rookie Sun Chao. Zhang finished a close second to Bandar Alesayi in the Pro-Am category last season and will be aiming to go one better this season.

Heading into the season he said: “I am looking forward to returning for season two of the Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY to build on my podium finishes from last season. I am confident that Sun and I will form a strong partnership, bringing podiums and wins for the team.”

With the start of the season is just weeks away and as Sergio Jimenez aims to take back-to-back titles in the Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy, who can stop him?



