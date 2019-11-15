Mercedes EQ sign Gutiérrez as Reserve and Development Driver

Mercedes EQ Formula E Team have confirmed former Formula 1 driver Esteban Gutiérrez as their Reserve and Development Driver for the 2019-20 ABB FIA Formula E Championship.

The Mexican had previously raced three times in the series in Mexico City, Monaco and Paris with DS Techeetah in 2016-17. Prior to that, he had F1 stints with Sauber and Haas from his debut year in 2013 and ending in 2016.

Gutiérrez has been part of the Mercedes-Benz Motorsport family since he was recruited in 2018, as part of their simulator programme to begin with. 2019 saw him work as a Simulator and Development Driver with the Silver Arrows, who had recently sealed their sixth successive Formula 1 Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championships.

The twenty-eight year old had his first taste of the Mercedes Formula E car during a test in Majorca in August and will work alongside full-time drivers Stoffel Vandoorne and Nyck de Vries over the course of the season. He says that he is relishing a new “exciting chapter” in his career.

“I’m very much looking forward to continuing my journey with the Mercedes family by joining Formula E as a Reserve and Development Driver,” Gutiérrez said.

“I would like to thank the team for giving me the chance to join them as they embark on this new and exciting chapter.”

Team Principal Ian James has been pleased with Gutiérrez’ work but embraces the tasks that lie ahead for his team, as Mercedes prepare for their first season in the full-electric powered championship.

“We will face a lot of challenges in our first season in Formula E, so I’m really pleased we’ve been able to acquire the services of Esteban, another experienced driver,” James added.

“He did an excellent job during testing in Majorca, fitting in perfectly with the team. He has a lot of experience to offer from racing in a number of different series – Formula 1, Formula E and Indycar – and has also gained a lot of know-how in the simulator about how to develop and setup a car.

“We are certain that he will be of enormous help with the tasks we face in our debut season in his joint role as Reserve and Development Driver with Gary.”