Toro Rosso Announce Contract Extensions for Gasly and Kvyat into 2020 Season

Following the announcement of Alexander Albon at Aston Martin Red Bull Racing for the 2020 Formula 1 season, Scuderia Toro Rosso have swiftly followed by confirming that both Pierre Gasly and Daniil Kvyat will race for them next season.

It was clear that Albon, Gasly and Kvyat would fill the three available seats between Red Bull and Toro Rosso, but it was up in the air who would fall where, but with Albon being confirmed with the leading team, the other two knew exactly where they would be racing next season.

Despite having started the 2019 season with Red Bull, Gasly was demoted back to Toro Rosso after the summer break but has scored points in four of the seven races since, with the Frenchman happy to remain with the team for next season.

“I’m really happy to continue with the team for 2020 and I’m sure we have exciting challenges ahead of us,” said Gasly. “Toro Rosso has always given me the best chances to perform every season and I’m super motivated and dedicated to repaying them with the best results possible next year.

“Toro Rosso has been improving year after year and it’s great to be a part of the journey. I’m very excited to see what we can achieve together in 2020.”

Kvyat returned to Toro Rosso in 2019 after a year on the side-lines but brought the team only their second ever podium result in the German Grand Prix, where an impressive performance saw the Russian end up third behind Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel, both former Toro Rosso drivers.

“It’s great to be confirmed with the team for 2020,” said Kvyat. “I’m really happy because I feel very comfortable with everyone here, I know the team and they know me very well, so it’s easy to understand everyone’s needs.

“We’ve achieved great things together, like our podium this year in Germany, so I hope to deliver a very strong season again for this team next year. I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue in Formula 1 and I will give it my all to show the best possible performances next year.

“I’m really looking forward to more exciting times together.”

Team Principal Franz Tost has welcomed the announcement, and he hopes the experience of the pairing can help the team move forward next season.

“I’m delighted to retain Pierre and Daniil for next season,” said Tost. “Both drivers have shown really good performances this season and they have proven in their years in F1 to be very competitive, able to exploit the car’s potential and give valuable feedback to make improvements.

“This young but experienced duo, combined with hopefully a competitive car, will be the best factors to achieve a very successful season in 2020 and I’m looking forward to this extended cooperation.”