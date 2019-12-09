Brembo achieved 45 motorsport titles in 2019

Italian brake supplier Brembo has reaffirmed its place as the go-to brake supplier after winning 33 driver titles and 13 constructor titles in 2019.

Brembo has achived global success with its brake supply systems this season, securing championship success in Formula 1, MotoGP, Moto2, Moto3, MotoE, and not least Formula E with specially-designed braking systems for the electric single-seater racing series.

2019 marks Brembo’s debut into the two main electric motorsport series: the ABB FIA Formula E Championship and the FIM MotoE World Cup.

Brembo entered season five equipping all 22 of the new generation of Formula E racecars with a bespoke braking system supplied through the constructor Spark Racing Technology. The demand for season six is even greater with entries from TAG Heuer Porsche Racing and Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team, making the demand even greater.

In their debut year, MotoE signed Brembo as the sole brake supplier, who equipped all 18 bikes with the latest braking technology to come out of their factory in Bergamo.

As a Formula 1 brake supplier since 1975, the Bergamo-based outfit can boast 425 Grand Prix victories with a total of 25 drivers and 29 constructors titles, and as the winner of all 21 Grand Prix’s, 2019 has been no different.

2019 saw the Italian supplier achieve muchfound success on two wheels as well as for the fourth consecutive season, the company supplied all the teams in all three MotoGP classes. They provided an improved level of performance for MotoGP in particular, with safety guarenteed in Brembo’s brake calipers, discs, brake and clutch master cylinder and pads.

During this season, Brembo has been closely collaborating with the main car manufacturers, investing maximum effort in research and development to increase performance, technology and guarenteeing maximum reliability and safety in all motorsport series. They hope to carry this performance into their 2020 motorsport season.