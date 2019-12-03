Formula E becomes a World Championship for season seven

ABB FIA Formula E has gained World Championship status for the 2020-21 season, some six years since the launch of the all-electric single-seater racing series.

The decision to certify the series as a World Championship was taken by the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile and sitting members of the FIA World Motorsport Council, who agreed to guarantee Formula E as a world championship.

Founder and Chairman of Formula E Alejandro Agag finalized the agreement at the FIA headquarters at the Place de la Concorde in Paris to officially confirm Formula E’s world championship status for season seven.

Mr Agag said: “It was always our ambition to one day become an FIA world championship. Everything we have done and delivered to this point has been working towards this particular moment in time.”

“Achieving the feat and being granted with world championship status adds more credibility to what is already a fully-fledged formula of racing and a spectacular sporting product.

“This agreement and announcement truly puts Formula E in the top tier of international single-seater racing. It has been a tremendous effort from many people involved and none of it would have been possible without the support of FIA President Jean Todt and the federation, as well as the dedication and commitment shown by our teams and partners.

“Now we can say we have done it. But it is only the beginning of a new chapter under the banner of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.”

Transitioning to the highest level in motorsport, the all-electric street racing championship will be renamed as the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship from next season.

This name that matches the current pedigree up and down the grid as in what started as nothing more than a dream by Alejandro Agag and FIA president Jean Todt, Formula E now boasts a current lineup of 12 teams and 24 drivers; including the four biggest German manufacturers in BMW, Mercedes, Porsche and Audi.

President of the FIA Jean Todt said: “Since its first race in Beijing in 2014 and with every E-Prix thereafter, Formula E has proven that the concept of cutting-edge electric racing works. I wholeheartedly welcome Formula E as the latest FIA world championship.”

The announcement follows the series most successful and most competitive season to date with spiraling audience figures and a growing portfolio of teams and drivers around the world.

The countdown to the next chapter of racing will commence on January 18 with the 2020 Santiago ePrix for round three of the current Formula E campaign before the series transitions to World Championship status next season.