Jordan signs on with Team BMW for 2020 BTCC title tilt

Andrew Jordan will run under the Team BMW banner for the 2020 British Touring Car Championship alongside defending champion Colin Turkington and Tom Oliphant in a three-car BMW 330i M Sport assault on the championship.

Jordan was pipped to the championship title by Turkington in the final race of the 2019 season at Brands Hatch by just two points. In 2019 Jordan raced under the BMW Pirtek Racing name, but with the announcement earlier this year that his long-term sponsor Pirtek was pulling out of motorsport sponsorship there was a period of uncertainty for the former champion.

“I’m thrilled to be returning to the BTCC next season as a Team BMW driver, and I think it’s a powerful statement for BMW to have three cars all looking the same on the grid,” said Jordan.

“I remember watching Steve Soper and Jo Winkelhock in these colours, so for me to now represent them too is something I’m really proud of.

“It seems trivial, but it’s going to feel really different putting on a white race suit – I’m excited and want to enjoy the whole experience. I’m under no illusions that I’ve been in a good position for the last decade with a primary backer behind me.

“I was single-minded when it came to next season and hadn’t talked to anyone else, which is why I’m so honoured that BMW worked so hard to keep me on-board – I know there will have been loads of people knocking on their door for 2020.

“Having the same three drivers, team and engineers is good from a continuity point-of-view and I think that will help us to find more gains over the off-season. I hated coming so close this year – just two points shy – but by the same token, that is huge motivation moving forward. I’m raring to go and I’ll come out swinging with Team BMW behind me.”

11 wins and 19 podiums were achieved between Jordan and Turkington from 30 races, plus two further podiums from Oliphant.

Turkington is delighted to see Jordan back with the team and is looking forward to picking up the battle in 2020, “It’s great to see that Andrew has been able to stay with the team and has been rewarded for his performance,” said Turkington.

“This is a positive step forward for our series and for Team BMW. He pushed me exceptionally hard last season, but this internal competition accelerates progress and ensures I put my best foot forward at all times. We work extremely well together within the team and I have been able to learn from him over the past few seasons.

“I’m sure he’s determined to take the title after coming so close, but equally, I’m in no mood to give it up. I’m hungrier than ever to keep pushing the limits of performance, and the limited testing we had in 2019 means we still haven’t seen the 3 Series’ full potential yet. That for me is tremendously exciting.”

Graeme Grieve, Chief Executive Officer, BMW Group UK added, “2019 has been a fantastic year for BMW and our partner West Surrey Racing, and I’m delighted to announce a three-car line-up for Team BMW in the 2020 BTCC season. We know how talented these drivers are and what a great team we’ve got with WSR. With more time for pre-season testing than we had this year, I’m sure we can build on the success and chase for all three titles next season.”