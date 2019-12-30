Massa: ‘I think it will be possible for Alonso to come to Formula E’

Felipe Massa hopes that his former team-mate from Ferrari Fernando Alonso will join him in the ABB FIA Formula E Championship.

The Brazilian, who drives for RoKiT Venturi Racing, is competing in his second season of the all-electric racing series and sees the presence of the multiple world champion would be unique for both drivers and fans alike.

Alonso walked away from Formula 1 at the end of 2018 and has so far won the World Endurance Championship, including two 24 Hours of Le Mans, although he failed to qualify for last year’s Indianapolis 500. He is now preparing to partake in the Dakar Rally with Toyota, which begins on January 5 and ends on January 17 in Saudi Arabia alongside Marc Coma.

When speaking to Soy Motor, Massa said: “It will be a great experience for him and something different for all the fans. It will be very difficult, it is a great challenge for any driver, so it will be great to see him compete there. I would not do it, but it will be great to see him there.”

“I think it will be easier for me to convince Alonso to go to Formula E for him to take me to the Dakar.”

“Yes, I think it is possible for Alonso to come to Formula E in the future. With Fernando, anything is possible.”

Previously, the Spaniard has denied any prospect of competing in the championship, but his former Ferrari team-mate believes that nothing can be ruled out.

With the series growing in prominence and stature season-by-season, Formula E could well prove to be the ideal location of Alonso’s next and possibly final motorsport venture.

Although as the multiple F1 world champion has the over-riding ambition of winning the Indy 500, he is unlikely to make a season-long comimtment to any series before he completes that goal.