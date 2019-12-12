REVIEW: The Greatest Grand Prix calendar

When it comes to motorsport calendars, there is quite a selection available. Still, there are very few that have had so much effort put into the design and execution as the new Box Box Box Co ‘Greatest Grand Prix’ desk calendar.

The first thing we noticed when the package arrived was how much care had gone into packaging the calendar; you can tell that the final product is something that the company are proud to present.

After we opened the package and unwrapped the tissue paper, it unveiled a small box that holds twelve postcards, plus the pop-out stand.

The stand was easy to assemble, we just popped out the two pieces of laser-cut card and slotted them together, now all that was left to do was to add the cards.

Each of the twelve cards features a classic Grand Prix image from the renowned Cahier Archive, and calendar, along with a small track-map and dates of any Grand Prix that month. On the flip side of each card is the full photograph, meaning that even when 2020 is over, you can continue to enjoy the product by framing the cards, or just having them on the stand.

Credit: BoxBoxBoxCo

The calendar focuses on the greatest drivers in the history of the sport, and images for each month are as follows:

Michael Schumacher – 1992 – Benetton B192

Lewis Hamilton – 2008 – McLaren MP4-23

Sebastian Vettel – 2013 – Red Bull RB9

Alain Prost – 1987 – McLaren MP4/3

Ayrton Senna – 1991 – McLaren MP4/6

Fernando Alonso – 2004 – Renault RS24

Nigel Mansell – 1992 – Williams FW14B

Jackie Stewart – 1969 – Matra MS80

Jim Clark – 1963 – Lotus 25

Niki Lauda – 1977 – Ferrari 312T

Juan Manuel Fangio – 1957 – Maserati 250F

Nelson Piquet – 1987 – Williams FW11B

We love this product and can’t wait until January to make full use of it, for now, it is sitting on our desk displaying the fantastic photography.

Priced at £19.99 this would make a perfect gift or stocking filler for any F1 fan this Christmas.

Priced at £19.99 this would make a perfect gift or stocking filler for any F1 fan this Christmas.