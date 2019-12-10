Turkington back to chase record fifth BTCC crown with Team BMW

2019 British Touring Car Championship title winner Colin Turkington will be back to defend his crown and chase for a fifth with Team BMW in 2020.

The Northern Irishman equalled Andy Rouse’s record of four titles as he took the chequered flag in the West Surrey Racing-run BMW 330i M Sport at Brands hatch earlier this year, beating fellow BMW driver Andrew Jordan to the championship by just two points.

Turkington, whose current BTCC record stands at 51 race wins, 141 podium finishes, 20 pole positions and 57 fastest laps, is showing no signs of slowing down in 2020 as he signals his championship intentions for the series that kicks off next year at Donington Park on 28-29 March.

“Going into 2020 with Team BMW will mark my sixteenth season in the BTCC and I couldn’t be happier,” said Turkington.

“Remaining with the team was never in doubt and we’re excited to be defending our titles together. Becoming a four-time champion was a very special moment, but I am motivated to keep striving for more.

“Racing with this team gives me the best chance to achieve further success and I’m so I’m thankful to BMW and WSR for these golden opportunities. The consistency of the car and personnel is a great boost and further motivates me as we get to see what the potential of this BMW 3 Series actually is.

Credit: Jakob Ebrey/BMW

“There was a lot of ‘new’ to contend with in 2019 in terms of the car and my engineer, so familiarity of environment should only enhance things.”

Dick Bennetts, Team Principal lauded Turkington and the teams’ achievements in the series this season, “Last year was one of the greatest achievements in the 39-year history of WSR. To come into a series as tightly-contested as the BTCC with a brand-new BMW 3 Series, which only turned its first wheel 10 days before the start of the season, win first-time out, and then win both the Drivers’ and Manufacturers’ titles, was something very special.

“Colin first drove for us 18 years ago and has been at the forefront of virtually every success we’ve had in the BTCC. He’s one of the best drivers the series has ever had, so it’s fantastic that he’ll once again lead the charge for Team BMW in 2020 as he aims for a record-breaking fifth title.“