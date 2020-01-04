Bobby Thompson switches to Trade Price Cars Racing for 2020 season

Bobby Thompson, who has shown his prowess since joining the British Touring Car Championship with Team HARD Racing has joined a new team, Trade Price Cars Racing.

Thompson is the first driver to be confirmed with Dan Kirby’s team and he will form part of a team which will field Audi S3s. This means a switch for the Hornchurch driver from the VW CC’s famed with Tony Gilham’s squad.

He spoke in the aftermath of the announcement and said that his goal will be to help Kirby’s team fight for more trophies and to run inside the top ten on a more regular basis.

“It’s great to have signed a deal with Trade Price Cars Racing and I’m really looking forward to the new season. As a new team, they had a fantastic year with plenty of success on track, and my goal is to help them build on that in 2020 and fight for more trophies.

“I’ve been able to learn a lot during the two seasons that I’ve spent in the BTCC so far, and I think I’ve shown I have the pace to run inside the top ten. The goal now is to do that on a regular basis and I think it’s something that we can do with ease based on how the car performed this year with Jake [Hill].

“If I can get onto the podium during the season then it would be fantastic, and the Jack Sears Trophy has to be my aim for the year as a whole. I was third in the standings this year, and I’m confident that I can build on that and fight for the title.”