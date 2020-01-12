Ciceley Motorsport retain Morgan and Rowbottom for 2020 season

In and around all the drivers going to new teams for the 2020 British Touring Car Championship season, Ciceley Motorsport have revealed that they will be fielding an unchanged driver line-up with Adam Morgan and Daniel Rowbottom being retained.

Morgan, a seven-time race winner in the BTCC has been with the team since 2013 and took his first win in the championship a year later and despite finishing twelfth in the standings last season, he has always shown pace to be a title challenger.

Rowbottom on the otherhand was twenty-eighth in the standings but had multiple points scoring finishes in a fairly successful debut season and while Morgan was out at the Dubai 24 Hours in a Ciceley Motorsport ran effort in the Mercedes-Benz AMG GT4, the former Renault UK Clio Cup star confirmed the news at the Autosport International show.

He said that he is happy with the team and that they will be trying their hardest to improve the car in the off-season. For Rowbottom he also has a personal target set of regularly challenging in the top 10 and for podiums in what he calls an ‘important’ season personally.

“Last year was a tough one for us as I was getting to grips with the championship and there was a lot to learn for me personally,” said Rowbottom.

“Ciceley is a team I feel very comfortable with and Adam is a great team-mate to have. We worked well together and we identified areas where we can improve the car over the closed-season, so there will be no rest for the team.”

“I want to be in a position where I am regularly challenging inside the top 10 and looking towards the podium and I want to able to back up the results that Adam has to move the entire team forward,” added Rowbottom.

“I think that is we get some luck with reversed grid draws, we could look for results which are even better than that. It is a really important season for me to build on the progress I have already made.”