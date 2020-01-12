Crees switches to BTC Racing for 2020 season

Michael Crees will make his return to the British Touring Car Championship for a second season after signing with BTC Racing as their full line-up has now been confirmed.

Crees will be part of a hugely experienced team with Josh Cook and Tom Chilton also part of their expanded driver line-up for the 2020 season and he will hope to build on the promise he showed in his debut season with Team HARD Racing.

This included a points finish in his first ever race and a brilliant ninth place at Silverstone and he will now switch to the Honda Civic Type R FK-8 as he aims to continue the Bert Taylor ran squad’s rise up the standings after achieving three race wins and seven podium finishes last year.

For the Kent racer, he admitted that it was looking unlikely that he would be part of the grid for next season but that he is really pleased to get this deal over the line.

He added that joining BTC Racing gives him a great chance of improvement and he wants to maximise the opportunity he has been given.

“In the last couple of weeks it was looking increasingly likely that I’d missed the boat to get a spot on the British Touring Car Championship grid in 2020, but this deal with BTC Racing came up at exactly the right time and I’m over the moon,” said Crees.



“BTC Racing have proven over the last couple of years that they are one of the top teams on the grid, while for me, the Honda Civic FK8 is the best front-wheel drive car on the grid. Together, it’s a package that offers me a great chance to work my way up the grid this year.



“It’s going to be a big challenge for me to get to grips with a new car again and get into the battle for regular points finishes in one of the most competitive series in the world, but it’s an opportunity I’m relishing and I can’t wait to get stuck into the action.



“It was my dream to race in the BTCC and I achieved that last year. Now, after a winter of uncertainty, to be back on the grid for a second season is an incredible feeling and I’m determined to maximise every opportunity this year. Thank you to BTC Racing and all my sponsors for making this possible.”

Joint Team Principal of BTC Racing, Bert Taylor said that from his perspective, Crees will be a good fit for the team and that it is good for them to give a promising driver an opportunity in an improving car and team.

“I think this is an exciting signing for BTC Racing. Michael joining us completes what I believe is a very strong line-up for 2020. It’s a great opportunity to give a rookie driver the chance to come and learn his craft in a top-flight team and car,” said Taylor.



“Although he’s relatively new to the grid, he brings great energy to the team and willingness to improve. He should learn a lot from Josh and Tom, and will benefit greatly from working with them. I feel sure that the three of them will work well together and we can look forward to lots of success as a team.”

