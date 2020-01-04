Hill set to switch to Honda Civic Type R for 2020 season with AmD Tuning

Jake Hill will bring his race winning prowess to the Honda Civic Type R in 2020, it has been revealed as he switches to the AmD Tuning squad for another season in the British Touring Car Championship.

Hill had his most successful campaign to date in his Trade Price Cars Racing‘s Audi S3 and claimed his maiden race victory at Knockhill. He also claimed points at all ten meetings and nearly had a second win had a fracas with Matt Neal not taken place at Oulton Park.

For Hill though it is all about new beginnings and he sees a team hugely motivated to continue their winning prowess from last season and he hopes to add to that with points, podiums and more wins from his perspective as well so he can establish himself firmly at the sharp end of the grid.

“I had a fantastic year with Trade Price Cars Racing,” said Hill. “I am hugely grateful to the whole team and their partners for their support and the opportunity to race with them.

“For 2020 it’s a different challenge and one I am hugely excited about. AmD Tuning was one of the success stories of last season and I know their whole team is hugely motivated to build on that into next season.

“Like the team, I now know what it takes to win. The challenge for 2020 is to continue that momentum and take it up another gear, claiming more points, podiums and hopefully more wins to establish myself as a regular at the right end of the grid.”