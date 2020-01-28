Jackson set to remain with Motorbase for 2020 season

Ollie Jackson will be returning to the British Touring Car Championship for another season with Motorbase Performance in a new Ford Focus RS.

Jackson will be with the team for a second successive campaign after having an excellent season at times in 2019 scoring more points over the 30 races than in any of his previous seasons.

The 35-year old spoke about his change in mindset which allowed him to achieve his best finish in the championship so far which he will hope he can improve on this time around. He also revealed his main ambition for the season ahead.

“I was thrilled to make the step up to Motorbase Performance last season, and it helped me to get better results than I have ever had in my BTCC career,” said Jackson. “I worked really hard with the team behind the scenes and it has improved me as a driver.

“We focused on making sure I was more consistent over the race weekends, rather than just gunning for individual results, which is maybe what I had been guilty of in previous seasons. That really helped me step up and I was confident going into each race weekend.”

“The Independents’ Trophy title has to be my aim for the season,” added Jackson.

Team principal David Bartrum spoke of his delight that Jackson will remain with the squad for 2020 which will field three cars and teased further announcements in the coming weeks.

“Ollie got to know the team well last season and he put in some really head-turning races – including finishing on a high with a sixth place at the finale at Brands Hatch,” said Bartrum.

“He spent a lot of time working with our data guys pushing himself to get even better in 2019, and that showed in his performance on-track. There were some tough weekends, but he is improving and having the consistency of the same guys around him going into 2020 will only continue in that upwards trajectory.”

“We’re looking forward to making some more announcements in the next few weeks, 2020 is building up to be a very positive year for Motorbase.”