Jaguar sign Lynn as reserve driver

Alex Lynn will remain in Formula E this year as test and reserve driver at Panasonic Jaguar Racing.

The Brit was demoted from the race team at the end of the 2019 after completing a seven race stint in which he managed to score ten points.

Although this was an improvement on previous driver Nelson Piquet Jr’s efforts, Jaguar decided to ditch Evans in favour of his countryman James Calado for the 2019-20 season.

With few seats available elsewhere that left Lynn out of Formula E, but Jaguar chose to sign him as a back-up driver due to his ‘great relationship’ with the team.

Team Director James Barclay said, “Mitch Evans and James Calado are an exciting combination and they will be strongly supported by Alex throughout the season.

“Alex is not only a very talented and accomplished driver, he also has valuable experience in Formula E and a great relationship with our team.

“That experience and relationship will be highly beneficial to our ongoing development.”

He continued, “Winning races can only be achieved if you have a hard working, talented team around you. Bringing Alex back into the fold helps us achieve that.”

For his part Lynn said that he was excited to help the team out, even though they chose to dump him from the race team just a few months ago.

“I am excited to be re-joining the Panasonic Jaguar Racing team and returning to Formula E,” Lynn said.

“I am familiar with the Championship, the team, their goals and how they work. I look forward to playing my part in helping the team achieve their objectives.”

Lynn will dovetail his commitments for Jaguar with his drive for Aston Martin in the FIA World Endurance Championship.