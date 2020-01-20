Lack of rhythm cost Evans chance of win

Mitch Evans has said that he failed to find any rhythm in the Santiago ePrix as he dealt with energy management during the race.

The Panasonic Jaguar Racing driver started on pole but was overtaken by Maximilian Gunther and then Antonio Felix da Costa as he dropped back from the front.

He also lost a place on the last lap to Nyck de Vries, but with the Dutchman receiving a post-race penalty Evans still managed a podium finish.

Hot temperatures in Chile left many drivers having to carefully manage battery temperatures and energy usage, and Evans said that this was to blame for him not being able to challenge for the win.

“I was feeling pretty good after qualifying P1 and my second Super Pole visit this season but unfortunately we couldn’t convert this during the race,” he said.

“We faced some challenges with energy management and this made it difficult to get into a rhythm.”

“However, the main objective was points and podiums and we achieved that this weekend so we can leave Santiago happy.

“During the next few weeks we will learn from today to make sure next time we convent P1 qualifying into top step of the podium.”

Team-mate James Calado also managed to finish in the points, despite starting way back in eighteenth after a disappointing qualifying.

And while the Brit said that he would need to look at improving his qualifying pace in future, he was pleased to have been able to make up so many places during the race.

“I had a comprising qualifying but from my cockpit, the race was superb – the Jaguar I-TYPE 4 was great today,” Calado commented afterwards.

“P8 from P18 is a solid result and the E-Prix was also another invaluable opportunity to learn on the race track.

“Next time we’ll look to improve on qualifying performance, but it was undoubtedly a positive weekend my side and I’m looking forward to the next one. I’ll be on the podium soon, it’s only a matter of time.”

The result leaves Jaguar fifth in the team’s standings on 31 points, which is 29 points off championship leaders BMW i Andretti Motorsport.