Leipert Motorsport to field two Mercedes-AMG GT4 cars in DTM Trophy

The German race team Leipert Motorsport will add colour and variety to this year’s DTM Trophy as the team is set to field two Mercedes-AMG GT4 cars into the series.

The Wegberg (near Mönchengladbach) based team won the Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing Championship last year and will now enter the German DTM Trophy series with the successful cars.

Leipert Motorsport became the championship runner-up in the ADAC GT4 Junior series in 2019 with Luci Trefz and Morgan Haber, and also secured the championship title in the Pro-AM class and the team championship title in the GT4 European Series.

Credit: Leipert Motorsport

The team was also crowned “Champions of the Continets” last year when they won the SPX class in the 24H Series at Circuit of the Americas in Texas with Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo cars.

“Our involvement in the DTM Trophy is the ideal addition to our customer sports portfolio,” said team manager Marcel Leipert. “We’ve been represented in various racing series worldwide for years and have celebrated numerous successes – so we’re now delighted to be racing on the DTM platform. The interest in the driver market is substantial, and we’ll soon announce the line-up for our two cars.” Frederic Elsner, Director Event at DTM marketer ITR, said.

“Leipert Motorsport is a hugely experienced and professional operation whose involvement significantly enhances this year’s DTM Trophy. In both endurance and sprint racing, Leipert has tasted plenty of success – and looks set to continue that in 2020. For the fans, the spectacular sound of the Mercedes-AMG 4-litre V8 engines will be particularly appealing.”