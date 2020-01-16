Team GT to race in DTM Trophy for 2020

The Munich based Team GT has announced that it will field two Mclaren 570S cars in the new DTM support series which begins this year at Zolder. The drivers of the cars will be announced at a later time.

Team GT boss Bernhard Laber said: “Entering the DTM Trophy is the right step for us. ITR’s concept won us over right from the start: sprint races without driver changes, within the professional DTM environment, and with the right economic framework conditions. Coupled with ITR’s marketing competence, it all fits.

“The DTM Trophy offers attractive start- and track-times on the DTM support program – for a team that promotes young talent, that’s very important for us. We’ve yet to confirm who will drive our two McLarens, but we are confident we will field a pair of highly competitive drivers. We’ll have more news on that shortly”.

Credit: ITR

The series features near spec GT cars across 6 race meetings on the DTM calendar and will feature cars from manufacturers likes Audi, Mclaren, and Aston Martin.

The weekends that the DTM Trophy series will visit are: