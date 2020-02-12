Walkenhorst Motorsport to run two BMW cars in new DTM Trophy

BMW Motorsport customer team Walkenhorst Motorsport has confirmed that it will run two BMW M4 cars in the inaugural season of the DTM Trophy.

Walkenhorst has been a long-term affiliate of BMW, achieving success in the GT categories – including victory at the 2018 Total 24 Hours of Spa with Tom Blomqvist, Philipp Eng and Christian Krognes.

The team’s first driver has also been announced as British GT star Ben Tuck, who signed for the German outfit after finishing third in class at the 2019 24 Hours of Nürburgring – his debut at the round-the-clock race.

Tuck’s reputation is only set to rise, with the BRDC marking him out as one of 2020’s Rising Stars.

“I joined Walkenhorst Motorsport at the beginning of the 2019 season, and together we competed in the VLN Championship,” the 22-year-old from Bedfordshire said.

“Naturally, I’m delighted to be able to continue my relationship with Walkenhorst and with BMW as we enter this year’s DTM Trophy.

“I think that Walkenhorst has the experience and commitment to make a success of the season, and I believe we will work strongly together.

“I’m already fully comfortable driving the BMW M4, so to compete on the DTM bill, on some of the most iconic and popular tracks in Europe, is both a huge challenge and a massive thrill. I’m really looking forward to it.”

The DTM Trophy will mark Walkenhorst’s first venture into a sprint-race format, something that team manager Niclas Königbauer is wary of.

Königbauer also added that the second seat will also go to a young driver, who will receive financial backing from the team.

“We’re absolutely delighted to expand our programme for 2020 by joining the DTM Trophy,” said Königbauer.

“Racing alongside the DTM – to packed grandstands and busy paddocks – is a fantastic opportunity for Walkenhorst.

“In Ben, we have a genuine young talent who has already shown exceptional ability in GT racing.

“Additionally, given our commitment to youth development, the second seat will also go to a young driver, and will receive funding support from the team.

“For us, in our first-ever sprint race series, it’s really important that we perform well.”

Spread across six weekends, starting at the season-opener in Zolder on 24-26 April and ending at the Hockenheim finale on 2-4 October, the DTM Trophy will follow the lead series on a Saturday – with its race start time set as 15:15 CET.

The only exception in that schedule is the Norisring weekend of 10-12 July.